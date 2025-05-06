21.6 C
The American University of Rome Appoints Dr. Sabrina Joseph as Provost

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The American University of Rome (AUR) is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Sabrina Joseph as its new Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, effective August 25th, 2025.  

Dr. Joseph brings more than two decades of experience in international higher education, most recently serving as Provost at the American University in Dubai. A scholar, strategic planner, and dedicated advocate for interdisciplinary, student-centered education, she is exceptionally well positioned to lead AUR’s academic vision at a time of dynamic institutional growth.

“As an institution that prepares students to thrive across cultures, The American University of Rome offers an educational mission that resonates deeply with my own professional journey,” said Dr. Joseph. “I am excited to help advance AUR’s commitment to academic excellence, curricular innovation, and experiential learning in one of the world’s most inspiring global cities.”

In her previous leadership roles, Dr. Joseph has launched numerous academic programs, expanded global partnerships, and led successful accreditation processes with U.S. and international bodies. She is particularly recognized for her work in expanding research opportunities, developing sustainability strategies, and promoting inclusive governance.

In addition to her administrative accomplishments, Dr. Joseph is a renowned scholar of Middle Eastern history (17th-20th centuries), with research interests spanning environmental sustainability, interfaith relations, and the historical management of natural resources. She has authored multiple books and peer-reviewed publications, and her interdisciplinary expertise will serve to further enrich AUR’s global arts mission and academic reputation.

“Dr. Joseph stood out for her visionary leadership, academic rigor, and her track record of building thriving, globally oriented institutions,” said AUR President Scott Sprenger. “Her experience aligns seamlessly with our strategic priorities - from strengthening our liberal arts foundations and experiential learning to expanding graduate offerings and enhancing student success.”

As AUR continues to build upon its 2022–2025 strategic plan, Dr. Joseph’s leadership will play a vital role in shaping the university’s future.

