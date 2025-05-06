The Joel Nafuma Refugee Center (JNRC) is hosting a Spring Market on Saturday, May 31. There will be American and Italian baked goods, second-hand clothing, handmade greeting cards and more for sale! All proceeds go directly to support JNRC’s programs for refugees and asylum seekers here in Rome.

Date: Friday, May 31 from 10:00-16:00

Location: Garden of St. Paul's Within the Walls, Via Nazionale 16a

If you are interested in participating as a vendor, please send an email to communications@jnrc.it.