19.9 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 06 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Spring Market
Classifieds Events

Spring Market

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

The Joel Nafuma Refugee Center (JNRC) is hosting a Spring Market on Saturday, May 31. There will be American and Italian baked goods, second-hand clothing, handmade greeting cards and more for sale! All proceeds go directly to support JNRC’s programs for refugees and asylum seekers here in Rome.

Date: Friday, May 31 from 10:00-16:00

Location: Garden of St. Paul's Within the Walls, Via Nazionale 16a

If you are interested in participating as a vendor, please send an email to communications@jnrc.it.

General Info

Price info Free
Address Via Nazionale, 16, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Spring Market

Via Nazionale, 16, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Taco 724 x 450
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Smiling H3 - 1920x190
Taco 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Loyola

More like this
Related

Events

JNRC Fundraising Aperitivo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Health & Risk Communication: A Summer Professional Programme at AUR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Rara Avis Experience

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -