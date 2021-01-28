Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome
AOSR invites families looking for the right school in Rome to register for two upcoming events:
AOSR Elementary School Virtual Open House on Tuesday, February 9th from 6-7 PM
AOSR Secondary School Virtual Open House (Middle and High School) on Wednesday, February 10th from 6-7 PM
Ask questions about our programs and community and hear from our Head of School, Admissions Officer, Elementary and Secondary School Principals, Middle School Coordinator, Leader of Teaching and Learning, and Athletics Director! Write to communications@aosr.org to RSVP and receive the link to join!
General Info
Address American Overseas School Of Rome, Via Cassia, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
