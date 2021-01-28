Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

AOSR invites families looking for the right school in Rome to register for two upcoming events: 

AOSR Elementary School Virtual Open House on Tuesday, February 9th from 6-7 PM

AOSR Secondary School Virtual Open House (Middle and High School) on Wednesday, February 10th from 6-7 PM 

 

Ask questions about our programs and community and hear from our Head of School, Admissions Officer, Elementary and Secondary School Principals, Middle School Coordinator, Leader of Teaching and Learning, and Athletics Director! Write to communications@aosr.org to RSVP and receive the link to join!

 

General Info

Address American Overseas School Of Rome, Via Cassia, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

American Overseas School Of Rome, Via Cassia, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73570
Previous article Our son

RELATED ARTICLES

High School Info Night at AOSR
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Open day at Temple University
Events

Open day at Temple University

The European School of Economics opens its doors
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Open Day at Temple University
Events

Open Day at Temple University

C-ROME | Next tour: Vatican Square and its Surroundings, December 20 | 10.30-13.30
Events

C-ROME | Next tour: Vatican Square and its Surroundings, December 20 | 10.30-13.30

C-Rome Walk: Esquilino and its Basilicas
Events

C-Rome Walk: Esquilino and its Basilicas

History & Crime. The dark side of Rome alongside historical traits throughout the centuries - Sunday 22 November 2020
Events

History & Crime. The dark side of Rome alongside historical traits throughout the centuries - Sunday 22 November 2020

Cher choir vacancies
Events

Cher choir vacancies

Insieme in un segno
Events

Insieme in un segno

English-speaking choir
Events

English-speaking choir

Professional Posturology Therapist
Events

Professional Posturology Therapist

Jérôme Glomaud - Artworks of the sea at Gallery André
Events

Jérôme Glomaud - Artworks of the sea at Gallery André

Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy
Events

Afternoon (beat the heat!) Colosseum tour for kids in English with Amy

Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy
Events

Vatican Museums at Night guided tour with Amy

Anglican church services
Events

Anglican church services