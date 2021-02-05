Seeking Babysitter job

Nineteen-year-old university student self-employed offered as a babysitter or dog sitter even in the evening, holidays and pre-holidays. Maximum seriousness and availability Arianna Fascianelli cell. 3923996927 e-mail ariannafascianelli@icloud.com

Studentessa universitaria diciannovenne automunita offresi come baby sitter o dog sitter anche in ore serali, festivi e prefestivi. Massima serietà e disponibilità

Arianna Fascianelli

cell. 3923996927

