Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland

Administrative Assistant

TEMPORARY POSITION – MATERNITY LEAVE COVER

Our Mission is to promote and protect abroad the interests, economic wellbeing and values of Ireland and its people The Embassy of Ireland to Italy has an immediate temporary vacancy (6-month maternity leave cover) for an Administrative Assistant.

This is a full-time position, subject to a probationary period of three months.

The successful candidate will report directly to a member of diplomatic staff.

This temporary position will cover a range of duties, which may include the following:

Providing administrative and logistical support to diplomatic staff as needed;

Assisting with the organisation of a wide range of embassy activities, meetings and events;

Contact database updating and maintenance;

Processing official documents such as visas and passports;

Providing consular advice to Irish Citizens;

Monitoring Italian press and other media sources and summarising in English on priority themes;

Attending briefings or conferences and contributing to follow-up reports.

The successful candidate may be required to carry out other functions subject to the business needs of the Embassy.

This temporary role provides an excellent opportunity to expand skills and take on responsibilities across a range of areas in a busy Embassy. Essential/Key Requirements The ideal candidate must be trustworthy and have:

An excellent level of competence in both English and Italian;

Excellent oral and written communication skills in both languages;

An extensive knowledge of current Italian politics and international relations and preferably some knowledge of Irish affairs;

An ability to work on own initiative, to think creatively, and to operate independently when required;

Ideally, relevant experience working at a professional level;

A third level qualification in a field related to politics, economics, history or international relations would be an advantage.

The successful candidate must have a legal entitlement to live and work in Italy prior to recruitment.

Salaries are paid via a bank account therefore the successful candidate must have a bank account.

The successful candidate will be hired on a fixed-term contractual basis and will be based at Embassy of Ireland, Rome.

Selection Process Depending on the number of applications received, a shortlist of candidates will be invited to attend for interview where experience in the above mentioned skills and overall suitability for the post will be assessed.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. It is planned that interviews will be held by video conference before the end of February.

Terms and Conditions can be further discussed by shortlisted candidates during the interview. Not all applicants will be invited to interview.

If, following the interview stage of this process, no suitable candidate has been found, the Embassy reserves the right to re-open the application process.

Data Protection All personal information received will be kept in line with GDPR and Data Protection guidelines Security Clearance for Local Staff Police security clearance will be sought in respect of individuals who come under consideration for appointment.

Enquiries may also be made with the police force of any country in which the applicant under consideration for appointment resided.

If unsuccessful this information will be destroyed. If the applicant subsequently comes under consideration for another position they will be required to supply this information again.

Please note that canvassing will disqualify applicants. The Embassy of Ireland to Italy is an equal opportunities employer.

Applications should arrive by 17.00 CET on 15 February 2021.