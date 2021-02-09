Vacancy at Embassy of Ireland

Administrative Assistant

TEMPORARY POSITION – MATERNITY LEAVE COVER

Our Mission is to promote and protect abroad the interests, economic wellbeing and values of Ireland and its people The Embassy of Ireland to Italy has an immediate temporary vacancy (6-month maternity leave cover) for an Administrative Assistant.

This is a full-time position, subject to a probationary period of three months. 

The successful candidate will report directly to a member of diplomatic staff.

This temporary position will cover a range of duties, which may include the following:

  • Providing administrative and logistical support to diplomatic staff as needed;
  • Assisting with the organisation of a wide range of embassy activities, meetings and events;
  • Contact database updating and maintenance;
  • Processing official documents such as visas and passports;
  • Providing consular advice to Irish Citizens;
  • Monitoring Italian press and other media sources and summarising in English on priority themes;
  • Attending briefings or conferences and contributing to follow-up reports.

The successful candidate may be required to carry out other functions subject to the business needs of the Embassy.

This temporary role provides an excellent opportunity to expand skills and take on responsibilities across a range of areas in a busy Embassy. Essential/Key Requirements The ideal candidate must be trustworthy and have:

  • An excellent level of competence in both English and Italian;
  • Excellent oral and written communication skills in both languages;
  • An extensive knowledge of current Italian politics and international relations and preferably some knowledge of Irish affairs;
  • An ability to work on own initiative, to think creatively, and to operate independently when required;
  • Ideally, relevant experience working at a professional level;
  • A third level qualification in a field related to politics, economics, history or international relations would be an advantage.
  • The successful candidate must have a legal entitlement to live and work in Italy prior to recruitment.
  • Salaries are paid via a bank account therefore the successful candidate must have a bank account.

The successful candidate will be hired on a fixed-term contractual basis and will be based at Embassy of Ireland, Rome.

Selection Process Depending on the number of applications received, a shortlist of candidates will be invited to attend for interview where experience in the above mentioned skills and overall suitability for the post will be assessed.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. It is planned that interviews will be held by video conference before the end of February.

Terms and Conditions can be further discussed by shortlisted candidates during the interview. Not all applicants will be invited to interview.

If, following the interview stage of this process, no suitable candidate has been found, the Embassy reserves the right to re-open the application process.

Data Protection All personal information received will be kept in line with GDPR and Data Protection guidelines Security Clearance for Local Staff Police security clearance will be sought in respect of individuals who come under consideration for appointment.

Enquiries may also be made with the police force of any country in which the applicant under consideration for appointment resided.

If unsuccessful this information will be destroyed. If the applicant subsequently comes under consideration for another position they will be required to supply this information again.

Please note that canvassing will disqualify applicants. The Embassy of Ireland to Italy is an equal opportunities employer.

Applications should arrive by 17.00 CET on 15 February 2021.

APPLY HERE
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
73705
Previous article Cozy 2-bedroom attico with terrace near St. George's British School

RELATED ARTICLES

Seeking Babysitter job
Jobs vacant

Seeking Babysitter job

QUALIFIED PRIMARY SCHOOL AND KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHERS FOR BILINGUAL SCHOOL
Jobs vacant

QUALIFIED PRIMARY SCHOOL AND KINDERGARTEN ENGLISH TEACHERS FOR BILINGUAL SCHOOL

University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life
Jobs vacant

University of Dallas seeking Residential Director of Student Life

ENGLISH TEACHERS - LAW & ECONOMICS
Jobs vacant

ENGLISH TEACHERS - LAW & ECONOMICS

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association
Jobs vacant

St Gerorge Int Schools is seeking Clerk to the Boards of the Association

Build Your Business From Home
Jobs vacant

Build Your Business From Home

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School
Accommodation vacant in town

Qualified English Teacher For Bilingual School

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher
Jobs vacant

Rome International School is seeking supply teacher

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Jobs vacant

Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School

Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers
Jobs vacant

Castelli International School seeking qualified primary school teachers

Preschool English Teacher
Jobs vacant

Preschool English Teacher

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science
Jobs vacant

Seeking Teacher of Computer Science

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings
Jobs vacant

St George’s schools seeks Top Hat Stage School Dance Teacher on Saturday Mornings

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring
Jobs vacant

UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) in Naples is hiring

Seeking part time Caregiver
Jobs vacant

Seeking part time Caregiver