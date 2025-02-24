10.6 C
Rara Avis Experience

Among the wonders of Rome's Renaissance you may come across a Rare Bird (the Latin Rara Avis)

Immerce yourself in an unforgettable multisensorial Experience in the historical Orsini Chaple with the enchanti whistle of the international star Elena Somarè and the tales of the anthopologist Marquise Lucifero d'Aplriliano.

Have a drink or taste the delicious recipes of the Renaissance chef of the Popes Bartolomeo Scappi.

Every Wesnesdays. Reservations required on email

General Info

Price info from 40 to 75 euros
Address via di Grotta Pinta 21
Email address rara_avis_experience@gmail.com

Rara Avis Experience

via di Grotta Pinta 21

