17.5 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 24 January 2025
Italy's news in English
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Temple TREY Nov - Jan 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. JOURNEY INTO THE ZODIAC & NUMBERS
Classifieds Events

JOURNEY INTO THE ZODIAC & NUMBERS

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Immerse yourself in the world of astrology and numerology with our exclusive event. Discover detailed information about each zodiac sign with a special prediction for each sign for the month of February. Enjoy a delicious lunch accompanied by a drink, in a magical and relaxing atmosphere. Join us for an unforgettable experience that celebrates the beauty and mystery of astrology and numerology

General Info

Address Via Celsa, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

JOURNEY INTO THE ZODIAC & NUMBERS

Via Celsa, 5, 00186 Roma RM, Italy

Youtube Video

Ambrit 2025
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 bis 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open Day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Creative Writing Retreat in Abruzzo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Bella & Dr. Beast - bilingual show for kids

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

MULTILINGUAL COMEDY & APERITIVO

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -