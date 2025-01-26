15.8 C
Classifieds Events

Three for free

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Three free concert! A Day full of music. The concert of the Better Call Duo is included in the Three for Free marathon, including 3 different chamber concerts with free entry with reservations required, at St. Andrew's Church of Scotland in the center of Rome, Via XX Settembre 7, reachable on foot from the stops Metro A Repubblica or Metro B Termini.

The program includes music by Fernando Sor, François De Fossa (from Haydn), Raffaele Bellafronte, Mario Gan

General Info

Address Via Venti Settembre, 7, 00184 Roma RM, Italia
Email address theartscrossroad@gmail.com
View on Map

Three for free

Via Venti Settembre, 7, 00184 Roma RM, Italia

Youtube Video

