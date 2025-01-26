Three free concert! A Day full of music. The concert of the Better Call Duo is included in the Three for Free marathon, including 3 different chamber concerts with free entry with reservations required, at St. Andrew's Church of Scotland in the center of Rome, Via XX Settembre 7, reachable on foot from the stops Metro A Repubblica or Metro B Termini.

The program includes music by Fernando Sor, François De Fossa (from Haydn), Raffaele Bellafronte, Mario Gan