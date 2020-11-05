High School Info Night at AOSR

AOSR is pleased to invite you and your family to our High School Info Night. This event will be held virtually on Wednesday, November 18th, from 6-7 PM, via Google Meets.

or Instagram @aosr.rome and you will receive the link to connect virtually. To RSVP, please write to communications@aosr.org or send us a message on FBlink to connect virtually.

During the meeting, you will hear more information about our high school programs and have the opportunity to ask questions to our:

-AP/IB Coordinator

-College Counselor

-Athletics Director

-Profile of a Graduate Scholarship Winners