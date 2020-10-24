Sale couple of primitive jelly cupboards, 19th century, original from Pennsylvania state.
Possible free transport in Rome
General Info
Price info € 800 for both
Address Via di Vigna Murata, Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@africaland.it
View on Map
Jelly cupboards
Via di Vigna Murata, Roma RM, Italia
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Mother tongue English teachers wanted
Seeking mother tongue English speakers to teach adults and/or children online, days & evenings, full- or part-time. Flexible schedules. No experience required - training is provide...
SUPER Bright 2-bedroom flat near Piazza Navona!
Piazza Navona - We have an exceptionally bright and characteristic apartment renting just steps away from Piazza Navona! It is on the 3rd floor of a residential building with huge...
Furnished 3-bedroom flat with TERRACE and community pool and sauna
Largo Temistocle Solera - Nuovo Salaria area - We have an incredibly spacious and nicely furnished apartment renting in a closed communitycalled "Prato della Signora" for EXPATS ON...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...