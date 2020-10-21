On the telephone

Sorry about the scene of jealousy, where are you?
Ma vaffancu.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Affittasi stanza - Room for rent
Rent to non-residents minimum one month double room for single use Mazzini near Metro Lepanto two bathrooms kitchen balcony in historic building with doorman € 500.00 expenses incl...
English speaking personal assistant/driver in Rome
I am a 50-years old Italian man based in Rome who has worked for more than 25 years in the hospitality/travel business. I am a reliable and well organized person available as perso...
English professional seeking work editing, copy checking administration roles
Having recently moved to Rome with my family and am looking for work. I can copy write/check /edit documents in English such as restaurant menus, C.Vs, creative writing pieces, mar...
Experienced English/Italian mother tongue woman is looking for a babysitting and/or tutoring job. I'm extremely patient and have excellent communication skills/know how with childr...