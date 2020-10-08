Familiar shopping
Where are you? Ar supermercato Carrefour.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
Parioli - 110m2 PENTHOUSE with 2 terraces!
Parioli - Via Archimede - We have a very bright penthouse renting in the heart of Parioli just steps from Piazzale Euclide where you can pick up the train and Villa Glori, a beauti...
English lessons for Italian tutor
Seeking: Equal exchange 1.5 hour Italian lesson for 1.5 hour English conversational language or specified lesson plan. Who I am: American living in Rome, an English teacher with e...
UNIQUE PROPERTY CENTRAL ROME IN GARDEN AMAZING VIEWS
CENTRE NEAR COLOSSEUM: charming cottage in park with own private garden, stunning views over the city : 100m2, 2 beds, 2 baths, kitchen, pantry, sitting/dining, veranda .Parking...
Guardea near Terni - We have a beautiful, exclusive 10 acre-estate nestled in the hills with a large pool framed by lavender and rosemary plants. The property is extremely peacefu...