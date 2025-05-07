19.6 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 07 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Classifieds Events

Kimono-Art

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Inspired by Fumiko Green's circular economy and intercultural dialogue, the sculptor DuminDa is now starting a new collection, using Obis and Kimonos, which she kindly sent from Japan.

Thomas J.Shillea, an American photographer, famous for his precious creations, a very unique artwork, photographies looking like painting, gracefully accepted to participate.

An open project, the exhibition will grow gently in the next days and months, for yet new editions and formats.

General Info

Address Via Giulia, 187a, 00186 Roma RM, Italie
Image Gallery
Kimono-Art - image 1
Kimono-Art - image 2
Kimono-Art - image 3
View on Map

Kimono-Art

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
