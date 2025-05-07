21.3 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 07 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Marymount evento
Marymount evento
Marymount evento
RCI 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. What's on
  3. John Cabot University to Host Open Day on May 10 in Trastevere
What's on Colleges and universities

John Cabot University to Host Open Day on May 10 in Trastevere

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

On Saturday, May 10 at 10am, John Cabot University (JCU) will open its doors to prospective students, parents, and anyone curious about what it’s like to study at an American liberal arts university in Rome. The Italian-language Open Day will take place at JCU’s main campus in Trastevere, offering a full morning of discovery, conversation, and connection.

During the event, visitors will:

  • Take part in a guided campus tour, exploring JCU’s three central campuses located in the heart of Rome.

  • Meet current students and alumni to hear firsthand about their academic journeys, campus life, and professional experiences after graduation.

  • Attend an interactive sample class, giving a real taste of the university’s teaching style and classroom environment.

  • Enjoy a casual barbecue, where guests can relax, mingle, and experience the friendly and international spirit of the JCU community.

Whether you're considering applying or simply want to learn more about international higher education in Rome, this is a perfect chance to see JCU up close and in person.

Location: John Cabot University, Trastevere, Rome
Time: May 10, 10:00 AM
Registration required – spots are limited! Register here

General Info

Address Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italia

View on Map

John Cabot University to Host Open Day on May 10 in Trastevere

Via della Lungara, 233, 00165 Roma RM, Italia

Loyola
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
AUR Summer 24 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

More like this
Related

Colleges and universities

Marymount Talks: On Being Māori: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Rome Launches 'Roma Hub Education'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

The American University of Rome Hosts 'Gender Dialogues in Italy'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Rome's John Cabot University Lecture: The First 100 Days of Trump's Presidency

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Temple University Rome’s Pre-College Workshops: Learn in the Heart of Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Open Day at Temple University Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Ambrit International School Open Day

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Colleges and universities

Open Morning at St George's City Centre Junior School

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -