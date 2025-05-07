John Cabot University to Host Open Day on May 10 in Trastevere

On Saturday, May 10 at 10am, John Cabot University (JCU) will open its doors to prospective students, parents, and anyone curious about what it’s like to study at an American liberal arts university in Rome. The Italian-language Open Day will take place at JCU’s main campus in Trastevere, offering a full morning of discovery, conversation, and connection.

During the event, visitors will:

Take part in a guided campus tour , exploring JCU’s three central campuses located in the heart of Rome.

Meet current students and alumni to hear firsthand about their academic journeys, campus life, and professional experiences after graduation.

Attend an interactive sample class , giving a real taste of the university’s teaching style and classroom environment.

Enjoy a casual barbecue, where guests can relax, mingle, and experience the friendly and international spirit of the JCU community.

Whether you're considering applying or simply want to learn more about international higher education in Rome, this is a perfect chance to see JCU up close and in person.

Location: John Cabot University, Trastevere, Rome

Time: May 10, 10:00 AM

Registration required – spots are limited! Register here