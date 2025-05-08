AUR Presents Capstone Film Screenings at Space Cinema Moderno

Free public event showcases emerging international filmmakers from AUR’s graduating class

The American University of Rome (AUR) is proud to announce its annual, taking place overat, located in Piazza della Repubblica in central Rome.

Each year, AUR’s graduating Film majors present their final projects to the public as part of their transition from academic study into the professional world of filmmaking. These free screenings - open to the public and accompanied by a Q&A session and complimentary aperitivo - will begin at 4:30 PM on May 13 and 14, and 4:00 PM on May 15.

“This year’s Capstone Films are a true testament to the creative courage and diversity of perspective that our students bring to the screen,” said Professor Theron Patterson, Director of the Film Program at AUR. “These films reflect not only artistic maturity and originality but also a deep commitment to storytelling as a vehicle for connection and insight. We’re thrilled to share them with the public and the wider film community.”

Twelve original films will be screened, spanning a wide range of genres including fiction, documentary, experimental, and science fiction. Themes explored include migration, memory, identity, cultural heritage, mental health, bureaucracy, and the pursuit of creative and personal truth. All films are in English.

Screening Highlights Include:

Between Hits by Lena Bendriss - an experimental short that explores distraction and presence through the rhythm of a ping pong match.

Under Damascus' Soil by Antonio Fronterrè – a documentary examining Syrian cultural preservation through food in Rome.

Le Storie de Ciasa by Sabina Da Via – a fantastical tale set in the Dolomites involving a cursed book and lost sisters.

A Star Is Born by Shadae Small – a cross-continental music documentary following the rise of a bold new artist.

Ether by Giacomo Vidoni – a psychological fiction piece about a writer descending into creative obsession.

In Another Time by Kendall Sieg – a documentary comparing the lives of independent musicians in Seattle and Rome.

Each evening's screenings will be followed by a Q&A session with the student filmmakers, moderated by Professor Patterson, offering the audience a chance to engage directly with the next generation of cinematic storytellers.

EVENT DETAILS

Dates: May 13 & 14 at 4:30 PM | May 15 at 4:00 PM

Venue: Space Cinema Moderno, Piazza della Repubblica, 43/45, 00184 Rome

Admission: Free and open to the public, no reservation required

Language: All films are in English

Extras: Q&A with filmmakers and a complimentary aperitivo

The American University of Rome welcomes members of the public, students, the international community, and especially film industry professionals and media representatives to attend and discover fresh, globally minded voices in contemporary cinema.

More information here