Drive-By Shooting in Milan: AC Milan Ultra Targeted, Unharmed

Shots Fired in Milan's Dergano District: Targeted Attack Leaves No Injuries

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, around 1:30 PM, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Via degli Imbriani and Viale Jenner in Milan's Dergano district. According to reports, two individuals on a scooter approached a car and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The driver of the targeted vehicle, identified as 27-year-old Luca Guerrini, an AC Milan ultra, was unharmed.

Witnesses reported that after the attack, Guerrini exited his vehicle, attempted to flee on foot, but then returned to his car and left the scene. He later returned to the location and spoke with law enforcement officers.

Police and forensic teams responded promptly, cordoning off the area to collect evidence. Investigators confirmed that shots were fired but found no blood at the scene. They are currently reviewing surveillance footage from nearby cameras to identify the assailants and determine the motive behind the attack.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents about safety in the neighborhood. Authorities have increased patrols in the area and are urging anyone with information to come forward.