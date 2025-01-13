Rome opera house celebrates 125 years of Tosca

Tosca had its world premiere in Rome on 14 January 1900.

Rome's opera house will celebrate the 125th anniversary of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca with a series of productions of the opera classic which premiered in the Italian capital on 14 January 1900.

Michele Mariotti and Francesco Ivan Ciampa will alternate in conducting the orchestra and choir of the Teatro dell’Opera di Roma in a performance of the three-act opera, directed by Alessandro Talevi, from 14-19 January.

The production will feature a replica of the stage sets and costumes used in the 1900 premiere at Teatro Costanzi, based on Adolf Hohenstein's original designs, and will be followed with two other productions in March and May, conducted by Daniel Oren and James Conlon respectively.

Un anniversario imperdibile, tanti artisti di prim’ordine, e una mostra gratuita molto speciale: ci sono almeno tre buone ragioni per non perdervi “Tosca” all’Opera di Roma. Ce ne parla @giulianodnl pic.twitter.com/HIeNChWpn7 — Opera di Roma (@OperaRoma) January 13, 2025

"Puccini and his publisher Ricordi wanted their most Roman opera - set between S. Andrea della Valle, Palazzo Farnese and Castel S. Angelo - to premiere in the opera house of the capital", Giuliano Danieli said in a promotional video for Teatro dell'Opera di Roma.

The opera house will also stage a free exhibition bringing Puccini's masterpiece to life: Tosca 125: Oltre la scena will feature the composer's original score along with sketches, photographs, letters and costumes.

Teatro Costanzi will mark the milestone anniversary by unveiling a plaque commemorating the Rome premiere of the masterpiece by Puccini whose centenary was recently celebrated in Italy with a series of special events.

For full details of the Tosca celebrations, including tickets, see the Teatro dell'Opera di Roma website.

Image: Archivio Storico del Teatro dell’Opera di Roma.