  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Lazio fire falconer after penile implant video
News Sport

Lazio fire falconer after penile implant video

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bernabé was at centre of controversy in the past for fascist salute to Mussolini chant.

Italian football club SS. Lazio fired their falconer Juan Bernabé on Monday after he shared images and video footage on social media of his penile implant.

The Serie A club said it was "shocked" to see the imagery and statements posted online by Bernabè, stating that it had "interrupted, with immediate effect, all relations with this person, given the seriousness of his behaviour."

For the last 15 years the Spanish falconer, 56, has handled the club's eagle mascot Olimpia whose flight in Rome's Olympic Stadium before kickoff is a symbolic tradition for Lazio fans.

The club said it understood that the absence of Olimpia from the next home games would leave supporters disappointed but said it had become impossible to associate the historic eagle symbol with "a person who, with his behaviour, has made the continuation of the relationship inadmissible".

Bernabé was at the centre of controversy in 2021 when he was suspended by Lazio after footage surfaced of him giving a fascist salute to chants for Italian wartime dictator Benito Mussolini at the Stadio Olimpico.

The falconer's departure comes less than a week after the club celebrated its 125th anniversary in Rome.

Photo credit: ErreRoberto / Shutterstock.com.

