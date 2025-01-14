7.8 C
  Rome to host final stage of Giro d'Italia for third year in a row
News Sport

Rome to host final stage of Giro d'Italia for third year in a row

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Giro d'Italia to end in Rome for the seventh time.

The final stage of the 108th edition of the Giro d'Italia, the cycling world's second-biggest annual stage race after the Tour de France, will be held in Rome on 1 June 2025.

The prestigious sporting event, which will cover 3,413 kilometres in 21 stages, starts at Durres in Albania on 9 May before concluding three weeks later in the Italian capital.

The grand finale of the 2025 route will begin in Rome's EUR district, making its way to the coast at Ostia before heading into the centre.

The Rome circuit, which will be repeated eight times adding up to a total of 141 km, will feature numerous Rome landmarks and will end against the backdrop of the Colosseum.

Speaking at the presentation of this year's Giro d'Italia on Monday, the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri said that the Rome circuit "will pass through the new places of the Jubilee", including the newly pedestrianised Piazza Pia near the Vatican.

The return of the Giro d'Italia to Rome in 2025 comes amid renewed calls by the city administration for the Italian capital to host the final stage of the race every year.

Rome tourism councillor Alessandro Onorato said the grand finale of the Giro d'Italia "must become a tradition for the capital", noting that it generates an estimated economic impact of up to €200 million.

Onorato also said the sporting event provided "an extraordinary opportunity" for promoting Rome tourism, "with the most evocative images broadcast in over 200 countries and seen by more than 700 million viewers worldwide".

It will be the seventh time that the famed cycling event culminates in Rome, after previous Roman editions in 1911, 1950, 2009, 2018, 2023 and 2024.

In 2018 organisers cut short the race due to the poor condition of Rome's streets at the time, leading to much criticism directed at then mayor Virginia Raggi.

The Giro d'Italia has been held annually since its first edition in 1909, except during the two world wars.

The 2024 edition of the race, which kicked off in Venaria Reale near the north Italian city of Turin, was won by Slovenian champion Tadej Pogačar.

The 2025 Giro d’Italia Women will take place in eight stages from 6-13 July, beginning in Bergamo and concluding in Imola.

For full details of the 2025 event see the official Giro d'Italia website. Photo: Raffaele Conti 88 / Shutterstock.com.

