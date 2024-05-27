25.3 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 27 May 2024
Italy's news in English
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
AUR 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome seeks to host grand finale of Giro d’Italia every year
News Sport

Rome seeks to host grand finale of Giro d’Italia every year

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

On Sunday the famed Giro d'Italia cycling race finished in Rome for the second year in a row. The city wants to make it an annual fixture.

Rome's mayor said the Eternal City is the "natural" choice for the grand finale of the Giro d'Italia race which took place on the streets of the capital on Sunday for the second year in a row.

Thousands of cycling fans and tourists lined the route of the final stage of the 107th edition of the race which sped past numerous Rome landmarks and concluded against the backdrop of the Colosseum.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar won the Giro d'Italia on Sunday with the race's biggest overall margin of victory in almost six decades.

The city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri told the news agency Dire that the "winning union" between Rome and the Giro d'Italia proved that the capital is the "natural conclusion" for the race, in the same way that Paris hosts the final stage of the Tour de France.

This view was echoed by Rome's councillor for major events, Alessandro Onorato, who said that after the success of the last two editions the capital had confirmed its ability to host the Giro d'Italia.

Onorato said the city had moved on from the embarrassment of the 2018 edition when organisers were forced to cut short the route due to the potholes and poor condition of Rome's streets at the time, a decision that led to much criticism of then mayor Virginia Raggi.

“Rome today is different, it is no longer the city of 'no' that refuses the Olympics but the capital of major sporting and cultural events" - Onorato said - "an international metropolis capable of hosting the Giro d'Italia, the horse show in Piazza di Siena with 60,000 spectators, a full house at the Olimpico for Lazio-Sassuolo in Serie A and the rugby Bingham Cup all on the same day."

This year was the sixth time that the famed cycling race culminated in Rome, after previous Roman editions in 1911, 1950, 2009, 2018 and last year.

Photo Roma Capitale

Smiling H2 - 724x450
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Ambrit 1920 x 190
Chase 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR Summer 24 - 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Sport

Rome hosts grand finale of Giro d'Italia 2024

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome hosts Piazza di Siena horse show in Villa Borghese

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Bingham Cup: Rome hosts gay and inclusive rugby tournament

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Al Bano slammed for 'butchering' Italy’s anthem at Coppa Italia final

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Coppa Italia: Rome bus and metro free for Atalanta and Juventus fans

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Climate activists interrupt Italian Open in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Tennis star Nadal to train for Italian Open in Rome piazza

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italian Open: How to get to the Foro Italico in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -