News Sport

Bingham Cup: Italy hosts gay and inclusive rugby tournament in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Bingham Cup comes to Italy for the first time.

Rome will host the 2024 Bingham Cup, the international rugby tournament celebrating gay and inclusive rugby clubs, from 23-26 May.

It is the first time that Italy welcomes the biennial event, established in 2002 in memory of 9/11 gay rugby hero Mark Bingham, one of the passengers who fought back against hijackers on board United flight 93.

The Roman edition of the sporting event is organised by Libera Rugby, the first inclusive and gay-friendly rugby club in Italy, with the support of the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) and the city of Rome.

The 2024 Mark Kendall Bingham Memorial Tournament will be inaugurated with an opening ceremony at the Palatiziano on the evening of 22 May, with matches taking place at various venues in Rome from 23-26 May.

Now in its 11th edition, organisers are expecting more than 140 teams and 5,000 players from around the world to converge in Rome.

Administered by International Gay Rugby (IGR), the Bingham Cup is the world's largest amateur rugby union tournament.

For more information see the Bingham Cup website. Photo Bingham Cup.

