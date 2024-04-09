19.9 C
News Sport

Rome to host grand finale of Giro d'Italia 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Giro d'Italia to end in Rome for second year in a row.

The final stage of the 107th edition of the Giro d'Italia, the cycling world's second-biggest annual stage race after the Tour de France, will be held in Rome on 26 May 2024.

Cyclists participating in the race - which will cover 3,386 km in 21 stages spread out over three weeks - will pass the finish line against the backdrop of the Colosseum.

The route through the capital will begin in the EUR district, making its way to the coast at Ostia along Via Cristoforo Colombo, before heading into the centre.

The Rome circuit, which will be repeated eight times adding up to a total of 125 km, will end against the backdrop of the Colosseum.

The route will make its way past numerous Rome landmarks along the way, including the Baths of Caracalla and the Circus Maximus, before concluding on Via di San Gregorio.

Rome is "the ideal place" for the race to conclude, according to the city's mayor Roberto Gualtieri, who said that last year's event was watched on television by 800 million people, a phenomenon that resulted in "a significant direct and indirect economic return" for the Italian capital.

The city's tourism councillor Alessandro Onorato said he hoped that the conclusion of the race in Rome could "become a habit", noting that "of the almost 50 million tourists last year, many arrived thanks to major events, starting with the Giro and the Ryder Cup".

It will be the sixth time that the famed cycling race culminates in Rome, after previous Roman editions in 1911, 1950, 2009, 2018 and last year.

In 2018 organisers cut short the prestigious sporting event due to the poor condition of Rome's streets at the time, leading to much criticism directed at then mayor Virginia Raggi.

The Giro d'Italia has been held annually since its first edition in 1909, except during the two world wars.

The 2024 edition of the race kicks off on 4 May in Venaria Reale near the northern city of Turin.

For more details see Rome city website and Giro d'Italia 2024 website.

Photo credit: Nicola Devecchi / Shutterstock.com.

