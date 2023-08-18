Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome: a quick guide

Italy hosts the Ryder Cup for first time in history.

Rome will host the golf world’s biggest tournament, the Ryder Cup, at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club from 25 September to 1 October 2023.

The prestigious event, which dates to 1927 and is in its 44th edition, is being held in Italy for the first time.

Considered golf's greatest team showcase, the Ryder Cup is the most followed international sporting event after the Olympic Games and the Football World Cup.

Every two years, 24 of the best players from Europe and the US face off in match play competition.

A contest between two teams comprising the 12 strongest European and US golfers, the Ryder Cup is the only sporting event in which Europe competes as a team.

Over the decades the US has claimed 27 wins, against 14 by Europe.

Team selection

The US team will comprise the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six picks from captain Zach Johnson.

The European Team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European Points List, the top three eligible players from the World Points List and six picks from European captain Luke Donald.

Two of the team’s five vice captains in the Ryder Cup are Italian brothers Francesco and Edoardo Molinari.

The players currently confirmed on the European team are Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

The US team so far includes World Number 1 Scottie Scheffler and US Open champion Wyndham Clark. We will update this article when all names are confirmed.

Venue

Located 17 km north-east from the centre of Rome, the 150-hectare Marco Simone course with its 27 holes has been redeveloped specially for the major event which is set to welcome 50,000 spectators each day.

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club

Format

The first days will be dedicated to practice sessions, with the opening ceremony scheduled on 28 September and the main action taking place over the subsequent three days, from 29 September until 1 October.

The first two days will include one four-match session of fourball and one four-match session of foursomes. The final day is reserved for 12 singles matches.

Points system

The three days of the matches consist of 28 total matches, each of which is worth one point. There are no extra holes in Ryder Cup matches. Should the two sides be tied after 18 holes, each side earns a half point.

To win the Ryder Cup outright, a team must collect 14.5 of the 28 points available. In the case of a 14-14 tie, the winning team from the previous Ryder Cup retains the trophy.

Getting there

The only way for spectators to access Marco Simone Golf and Country Club is by shuttle bus from one of the Park and Ride, or Train and Ride facilities.

All taxis will be directed to Park and Ride 3 (PR3), where spectators will take the free shuttle bus to Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

There is a complimentary shuttle between the train stations Ponte Mammolo (Metro B) and La Rustica UIR (FL2 railway), and Marco Simone. The service will be active from 26 September until 1 October, with the first shuttle bus services departing at 05.00.

Both shuttle services, from Ponte Mammolo (TR1) and La Rustica (TR2), take about an hour to get to the venue.

Tickets

General admission tickets for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are sold out.

However there are some special packages still available aling with general admission tickets for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

All tickets are digital and must be assigned to a named attendee in advance, for full details see Ryder Cup website.

Photo Federazione Italiana Golf