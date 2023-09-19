Italy issues special coin to mark Ryder Cup in Rome

New coin celebrates first Ryder Cup in Italy.

Italy's finance ministry has issued a special coin to celebrate the 2023 Ryder Cup which takes place in Rome from 25 September to 1 October.

The three-dimensional coin, concave on one side and convex on the other, is made of rhodium-plated silver and has a nominal value of €10.

The golf-themed coin features the logo of the prestigious sporting event silhouetted against a golf ball on one side, with the Colosseum on the other.

The Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato has minted 10,000 of the commemorative coins which are available for purchase for €120 via the IPZS website.

The Ryder Cup, the golf world's biggest tournament, will be hosted at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club and comes to Italy for the first time ever.

Considered golf's greatest team showcase, the Ryder Cup is the most followed international sporting event after the Olympic Games and the Football World Cup.

Held every two years, the prestigious golf tournament sees 24 of the best players from Europe and the US face off in match play competition.

Since the Ryder Cup was founded in 1927, the US has claimed 27 wins against 14 by Europe.