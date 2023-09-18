22.1 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 18 September 2023
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
News English news in Italy

Italy shaken by 4.8 magnitude earthquake in Tuscany

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

No reports of injuries or damage after earthquake.

The Italian regions of Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna were shaken by a 4.8-magnitude earthquake early on Monday 18 September.

The epicentre of the quake was in the Marradi area, in the province of Florence, near Tuscany's border with Emilia-Romagna.

The earthquake, which was felt clearly in Florence and Bologna, occurred at 05.10 at a depth of 8.4 kilometres according to Italy's Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV).

The earthquake sent people running into the streets in panic however there were no immediate reports of anyone injured.

Italy's civil protection department was carrying out checks for structural damage in the areas affected by the earthquake.

50034 Marradi, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

50034 Marradi, Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

