Rome to reopen Domus Tiberiana imperial palace on Palatine Hill

Rome's Domus Tiberiana will reopen to visitors for the first time in 40 years.

The Domus Tiberiana, one of the main imperial palaces on Rome's Palatine Hill, will reopen to the public in the second half of 2021, after more than 40 years.

The ancient building, whose façade is characterised by large arches overlooking the Roman Forum, is located in the north-western area of the Palatine Hill, in an area located between the Temple of Magna Mater and the slopes of the Forum.

Built as a sumptuous palace by the second Roman emperor Tiberius, who reigned from 14 to 37 AD and was succeeded by Caligula, part of the building was subsequently incorporated into Nero's Domus Transitoria.

The Domus Tiberiana is part of the Colosseum Archaeological Park whose director Alfonsina Russo says that excavation works at the complex are currently nearing completion.

Russo told Wanted in Rome that the Domus Tiberiana was "the first of the imperial palaces conceived in an organic and monumental way," and that works to restore and protect the complex have been carried out "with the scientific contribution of Italian and foreign universities and important names in the Italian technical-scientific world."

Russo said studies have also been conducted into the reasons, "including the major archaeological excavations of the early 20th century, that have triggered the serious sliding of the walls towards the Roman Forum that from the 1970s was one of the most serious problems for the safety of the monument."

Russo told reporters this week that the new itinerary at the Domus Tiberiana will include previously inaccessible rooms in areas of the site untouched by "either of the excavations in the late 19th century and early 20th century."

The restoration works have uncovered some surprises along the way, including a family grave, thought to be from the 13th century, containing the remains of "seven people perhaps killed by an epidemic or a traumatic event," on which tests are underway.

There are traces of activity from the 18th century, believed to be related to the Horti Farnesiani, while archaeologists also found a hoard of coins from the seventh century and a "still intact oil lamp" from the fourth century, found in a niche of a wall.

Visitors will be presented with an itinerary related to the activities of the imperial court through three themes: daily life, trade and economy, and religion.

The new visit, which will begin from the Clivio della Vittoria and will include a display of ancient discoveries, has been described by Russo as “a gift we want to give to our public.”

