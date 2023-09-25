Rome adds extra subway trains for Ryder Cup

Increased service on Metro B coincides with closure of Metro B1.

Rome is to increase the frequency of subway trains serving the Metro B between Laurentina and Rebibbia to cope with the large crowds expected for the Ryder Cup, the city said on Monday.

Metro B trains will run every five minutes from 28 September until 1 October, said the city's transport councillor Eugenio Patanè who noted that some 270,000 spectators are expected in Rome for the major golfing event.

Coinciding with the extra trains serving the Metro B line, the city will shut down the Metro B1 line, an offshoot of Metro B, serving four stations from Piazza Bologna to Jonio.

The reason for the closure of the B1 line, on the exact same days as Metro B will have extra trains, is to carry out "urgent checks and maintenance" on lighting systems and overhead lines, the city said in a statement.

The four Metro B1 stations affected by the closure will be served by shuttle buses from 28 September to 1 October.

For the duration of the Ryder Cup, the city will provide shuttle bus services between Ponte Mammolo station on the Metro B line and the Marco Simone golf course in Guidonia Montecelio, to the north-east of the capital, where the prestigious golfing event is taking place.

Cotral will also offer a special bus service between Ponte Mammolo and Marco Simone, active from 25 September to 2 October, excluding Sunday 1 October. The "S" line is to run every 20 minutes, according to the city's mobility website.

It is unclear if the shuttle service will be affected by a strike involving Cotral workers, scheduled on Friday 29 September from 08.30 to 17.00 and from 20.00 until end of service.

For the duration of the Ryder Cup, Rome's taxi service will be extended to include Guidonia Montecelio following an agreement between the capital and local authorities.

Taking place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club from 25 September to 1 October, the Ryder Cup comes to Italy for the first time in its almost 100-year history.