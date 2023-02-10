Italy gets ready to host Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome

Road to Rome 2023 events in Rome and Milan.

Italy is organising two special golfing events in Rome and Milan this weekend in preparation for hosting the Ryder Cup later this year for the first time.

The first event in the "Road to Rome 2023" programme, designed to let people discover golf and to promote the sport, will be held in Rome's Villa Borghese, on Via delle Magnolie, and in Milan's Piazza del Duomo.

The Golf in Piazza initiative will comprise 12 test stations and will take place in both Italian cities on Saturday 11 February from 10.00 to 17.00.

The Rome event will be attended by Italy's deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Antonio Tajani, tourism minister Daniela Santanchè, sport and youth minister Andrea Abodi, Federgolf president Franco Chimenti and the head of the Ryder Cup 2023 project Gian Paolo Montali.

Golf in Piazza

Sabato 11 febbraio

10:00 - 17:00

Via delle Magnolie - Villa Borghese, Roma

Piazza del Duomo - Milano



Un doppio appuntamento per una giornata all'insegna del #golf aspettando la #RyderCup2023!

Non darci buca!



The 2023 edition of Ryder Cup will take place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, north-east of Rome, from 29 September until 1 October.

Considered golf's greatest team showcase, the Ryder Cup is the most followed international sporting event after the Olympic Games and the Football World Cup.

Founded in 1927, the Ryder Cup is played bi-annually between Europe and the United States, with two teams composed of the 12 top European and US golfers.

For full details see Ryder Cup 2023 website.