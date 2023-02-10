3.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 10 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy gets ready to host Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome
News Sport

Italy gets ready to host Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Road to Rome 2023 events in Rome and Milan.

Italy is organising two special golfing events in Rome and Milan this weekend in preparation for hosting the Ryder Cup later this year for the first time.

The first event in the "Road to Rome 2023" programme, designed to let people discover golf and to promote the sport, will be held in Rome's Villa Borghese, on Via delle Magnolie, and in Milan's Piazza del Duomo.

The Golf in Piazza initiative will comprise 12 test stations and will take place in both Italian cities on Saturday 11 February from 10.00 to 17.00.

The Rome event will be attended by Italy's deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Antonio Tajani, tourism minister Daniela Santanchè, sport and youth minister Andrea Abodi, Federgolf president Franco Chimenti and the head of the Ryder Cup 2023 project Gian Paolo Montali.

The 2023 edition of Ryder Cup will take place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, north-east of Rome, from 29 September until 1 October.

Considered golf's greatest team showcase, the Ryder Cup is the most followed international sporting event after the Olympic Games and the Football World Cup.

Founded in 1927, the Ryder Cup is played bi-annually between Europe and the United States, with two teams composed of the 12 top European and US golfers.

For full details see Ryder Cup 2023 website.

General Info

Address Via di Marco Simone, 84/88, 00012 Guidonia RM, Italy

View on Map

Italy gets ready to host Ryder Cup 2023 in Rome

Via di Marco Simone, 84/88, 00012 Guidonia RM, Italy

Paideia 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Sport

Rugby: Italy hosts three Six Nations 2023 games in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's Frecce Tricolori jets to launch Rome Marathon

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

How to get to Stadio Olimpico in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rome shocked by stickers of Hitler in Roma shirt

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy vows to get tough with football hooligans after Pagani violence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rugby: Rome's Capitoline Museums free for Six Nations ticket holders

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Roma into Italian Cup quarters and potential Napoli clash

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -