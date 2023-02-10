8.1 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 10 February 2023
Italy's news in English
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Paideia 1920x116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy holds regional elections around Rome and Milan
News Politics

Italy holds regional elections around Rome and Milan

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Right tipped to win in Lazio and Lombardia.

The two Italian regions centred around Rome and Milan go to the polls on Sunday and Monday in what is the first electoral test of Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government since it came to power in October.

Candidates supported by Meloni's coalition are expected to win in the northern Lombardia region around Milan as well as in the central Lazio region around the Italian capital.

Voters will be asked to choose a regional president and councillors in both regions whose inhabitants account for around a quarter of Italy's population.

In Lombardia the main candidates are the outgoing governor Attilio Fontana of the right-wing Lega party; Pierfrancesco Majorino of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD); and Letizia Moratti backed by the centrist Terzo Polo alliance between Carlo Calenda's Azione and Matteo Renzi's Italia Viva.

In Lazio the main candidates are the former Italian Red Cross president Francesco Rocca (backed by the government coalition parties); the outgoing health councillor Alessio D'Amato (PD) in the assembly headed by the region's outgoing president Nicola Zingaretti (PD); and the RAI journalist Donatella Bianchi for the populist Movimento 5 Stelle.

Polls are open in Lazo and Lombardia on Sunday from 07.00 to 23.00 and Monday from 07.00 to 15.00. The results are expected to be known from late Monday onwards.

Photo credit: Stefano Guidi / Shutterstock.com.

Ambrit 724 x 450
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
Paideia 1920x190
AUR 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Politics Top stories

Italy's government under fire over jailed anarchist Cospito and 41-bis

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Zelensky appearance at Italy's Sanremo song contest sparks row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy's Meloni fourth in list of world's most popular leaders: Morning Consult

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italian PM hails ex-pope Benedict as 'giant of faith and reason'

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Giorgia Meloni to visit troops in Iraq

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italy pays tribute to David Sassoli with new stamp

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Italian president snubs Russian, Belarus ambassadors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Politics

Berlusconi promises Monza players 'busload of hookers' if they beat big guns

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -