  3. Marco Mengoni wins Italy's Sanremo song contest
News Lifestyle

Marco Mengoni wins Italy's Sanremo song contest

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Mengoni declared Sanremo winner a second time.

Italian singer Marco Mengoni won the 2023 edition of the Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's biggest song contest, with his song Due vite.

Mengoni, 34, was declared the winner of the famed festival on Saturday night, coming ahead of Lazza in second place, Mr Rain in third, Ultimo in fourth and Tananai in fifth.

"I want to dedicate the victory to all the women who participated in the festival" - Mengoni said immediately after his victory, noting that the five finalists were all male - "I think it's right to dedicate it to the female artists who have brought wonderful pieces to this stage."

Mengoni's triumph at the 73rd edition of Sanremo came 10 years after he won the annual showbiz event in 2013.

The singer will go on to represent Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on 13 May.

Photo Sanremo - RAI

