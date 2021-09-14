Rome Ryder Cup 2023 tickets go on sale

Ryder Cup to take place in Italy for first time in 2023.

The first tickets and packages for the 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club north-east of Rome will go on sale on 21 September, organisers have announced.

Tickets for the 44th edition of the major international event - the first to be held in Italy - will be available to purchase via the Ryder Cup website.

Organisers say there will be a selection of Premium Experience packages - catering for companies, groups or individuals - as well as a limited number of weekly general admission tickets, available on a first-come-first-served basis.

The 2022 edition of the Ryder Cup was postponed to 2023 after the 2020 edition in the US was moved to 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the Rome event will go on sale during the 2021 Ryder Cup event at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Kohler in Wisconsin.

Italy's first Ryder Cup is scheduled at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio from 29 September until 1 October 2023.

Full details for all tickets and packages for the 2023 Ryder Cup will be published on www.rydercup.com on 21 September.