Rome Ryder Cup postponed until 2023

Italy's first Ryder Cup - to be played in Rome - has been delayed by a year.

The 2022 edition of the Ryder Cup at Rome has been postponed to 2023 after the 2020 edition in the US was moved to 2021 due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The widely-expected news was announced by PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe on 8 July.

The major international golfing event, which will be the first Ryder Cup in Italy, is scheduled at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, north-east of Rome, in 2023.

The next edition of the Ryder Cup, in 2021, will be staged at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Kohler in Wisconsin on 21-26 September next year, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

It will be the second time that the Ryder Cup has been postponed, after the 2001 edition was put off by a year because of 9/11.

Cover image: Rory McIroy, photo by David W. Leindecker / Shutterstock.com.

