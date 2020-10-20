Covid-19: Italian regions impose curfews at night

Italian regions hard-hit by coronavirus to impose night curfews.

Italy's northern Lombardy region, which includes Milan, has imposed a curfew to combat rising covid-19 numbers.

The curfew, from 23.00 until 05.00, will be effective from the night of 22 October, and was given the green light by central government earlier today.

The southern Campania region, which includes Naples, is set to seek approval from the government to impose similar measures from 23 October, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The two regions are among the worst hit by the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Italy.