Covid-19: Italian regions impose curfews at night

Italian regions hard-hit by coronavirus to impose night curfews.

Italy's northern Lombardy region, which includes Milan, has imposed a curfew to combat rising covid-19 numbers.

The curfew, from 23.00 until 05.00, will be effective from the night of 22 October, and was given the green light by central government earlier today.

The southern Campania region, which includes Naples, is set to seek approval from the government to impose similar measures from 23 October, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The two regions are among the worst hit by the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Italy.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72398
Previous article Golf: Rome Ryder Cup postponed until 2023

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's president calls for collective responsibility in fight against covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's president calls for collective responsibility in fight against covid-19

Covid-19 in Italy: Expert calls for targeted lockdowns
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Expert calls for targeted lockdowns

Italy announces new restrictions amid covid-19 surge
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy announces new restrictions amid covid-19 surge

Italy to announce new covid-19 restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to announce new covid-19 restrictions

Vatican: Covid-19 case in Pope Francis residence
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Covid-19 case in Pope Francis residence

Italy's Campania region sets curfew for 'stupid American' Halloween
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Campania region sets curfew for 'stupid American' Halloween

More than 10.000 new covid-19 cases registered today in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

More than 10.000 new covid-19 cases registered today in Italy

Covid-19 in the Vatican: 7 more Swiss Guards test positive
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in the Vatican: 7 more Swiss Guards test positive

Covid-19: UK removes Italy from safe travel list
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: UK removes Italy from safe travel list

Italy's Campania region shuts schools amid spike in covid-19 cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Campania region shuts schools amid spike in covid-19 cases

New surge in coronavirus infections in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

New surge in coronavirus infections in Italy

Italy covid-19 cases surge to new daily record over 7,000
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy covid-19 cases surge to new daily record over 7,000

Covid-19 in Italy: Christmas lockdown is ‘in the scheme of things’ says expert
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Christmas lockdown is ‘in the scheme of things’ says expert

Covid-19 in Italy: We won't send police to check on house parties, says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: We won't send police to check on house parties, says Conte

Number of covid-19 infections continues to rise in Italy

Number of covid-19 infections continues to rise in Italy