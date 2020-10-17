Italy's Campania region sets curfew for 'stupid American' Halloween

Campania sets a curfew on 31 October after closing schools for the rest of the month.

Italy's southern Campania region which includes Naples has set a curfew of 22.00 on the night of 31 October to prevent the spread of coronavirus at Halloween parties.

"It is Halloween weekend, this enormous stupidity, this enormous American stupidity that we have also imported into our country" - Campania governor Vincenzo De Luca - "Halloween is a monument to imbecility."

De Luca announced that "everything will close" for Halloween, with "not even mobility" permitted on the night.

Still a slightly foreign concept in Italy, Halloween* continues to grow in popularity among younger Italians. It is followed on 1 November by All Saints’ Day, or Ognissanti, a public holiday in Italy.

Campania governor Vincenzo De Luca

Known in Italy for his over-the-top comments, De Luca made international headlines in March, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when he threatened to send "police with flamethrowers" to break up graduation parties.

News of the Halloween curfew came on 16 October, the same day that Campania closed all its schools until the end of the month, in an attempt to curb the region's rising number of new covid-19 infections.

However the move was slammed by Italy's education minister Lucia Azzolina as "extremely serious, deeply mistaken and inappropriate" and was also criticised by Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte who said school closures were "not the best solution."

Following protests by parents and appeals from town mayors, however, De Luca backtracked partially and reopened kindergartens.

Meanwhile all other schools in the region revert to the distance learning methods used during Italy's lockdown earlier this year.

Italy registered 10,010 new coronavirus cases on 16 October, its highest daily caseload ever, with 1,261 cases recorded in Campania.

*Although popularised in American culture, since the early 19th century, Halloween traces its roots back to ancient Celtic Ireland and the pagan Samhain festival.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72370
Previous article More than 10.000 new covid-19 cases registered today in Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

More than 10.000 new covid-19 cases registered today in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

More than 10.000 new covid-19 cases registered today in Italy

Covid-19 in the Vatican: 7 more Swiss Guards test positive
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in the Vatican: 7 more Swiss Guards test positive

Covid-19: UK removes Italy from safe travel list
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: UK removes Italy from safe travel list

Italy's Campania region shuts schools amid spike in covid-19 cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Campania region shuts schools amid spike in covid-19 cases

New surge in coronavirus infections in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

New surge in coronavirus infections in Italy

Italy covid-19 cases surge to new daily record over 7,000
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy covid-19 cases surge to new daily record over 7,000

Covid-19 in Italy: Christmas lockdown is ‘in the scheme of things’ says expert
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Christmas lockdown is ‘in the scheme of things’ says expert

Covid-19 in Italy: We won't send police to check on house parties, says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: We won't send police to check on house parties, says Conte

Number of covid-19 infections continues to rise in Italy

Number of covid-19 infections continues to rise in Italy

Italy clamps down on parties to combat covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy clamps down on parties to combat covid-19

Italy considers private party ban as covid-19 cases rise
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy considers private party ban as covid-19 cases rise

Italy tops 5,000 daily covid-19 cases for first time since March
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy tops 5,000 daily covid-19 cases for first time since March

Covid-19 in Italy: Lockdown for Latina province near Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Lockdown for Latina province near Rome

More than 4.000 new covid-19 cases registered in Italy today
Coronavirus in Italy

More than 4.000 new covid-19 cases registered in Italy today

Italy's foreign press recalls lockdown with Rome exhibition
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's foreign press recalls lockdown with Rome exhibition