More than 10.000 new covid-19 cases registered today in Italy

The epidemic curve in Italy is still rising, at the highest rate since the outbreak began.

10,010 new positive cases have been recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours, compared to the 8,804 infected cases registered yesterday. More significantly, with only 150,377 swabs conducted, 12 thousand less than yesterday.

The total number of cases thus rises to 391,611 cases since the beginning of the epidemic.

There was a decrease in deaths, 55 today (yesterday there were 83), for a total of 36,427.

Still worrying are the intensive care patients, +52 people hospitalized (yesterday +47), which reach a total of 638. Ordinary hospitalizations increased by 382 (yesterday +326), and are now 6,178 in total.

The number of those currently infected rises to 107,312, of which 6,178 are hospitalized with symptoms (+382) and 638 are in intensive care (+52).

There are 100,496 patients in home isolation while 1,908 people have been cured or discharged. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.