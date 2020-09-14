Italy: School bells ring for first time in six months

First day of school in Italy for 5.6 million students.

Schools reopened in much of Italy on 14 September, for the first time since 4 March, in the early days of the covid-19 emergency.

This morning saw the return to class of around 5.6 million pupils (from a total of 8.3 million) in 12 regions of Italy, plus the autonomous province of Trento, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Some schools welcomed their pupils back with balloons and banners; in others there was spontaneous applause for the children as they walked through the school gates for the first time in six months.

Students will find a very different school from what they left in March, with new single-use desks, masks, hand sanitiser, one-way systems and social distancing measures under the strict new rules in place to contain the spread of covid-19.

The reopening of Italy's schools has been a "priority" for the government of premier Giuseppe Conte who acknowledged on Facebook that there will be "difficulties, above all at the start," while thanking teachers and families for their "many sacrifices."

Italy's education minister Lucia Azzolina told state broadcaster RAI that the government's "prevention strategy will function if everyone plays their part with responsibility," adding the famous lockdown slogan "Andrà tutto bene" (Everything will be all right).

The school year will be launched officially later this afternoon by Italy's president Sergio Mattarella in Vo', a Veneto town that was one of Italy's first coronavirus hotspots, reports ANSA.

In the northern Alto Adige region schools reopened on 7 September, in Sardinia they reopen on 22 September, and in the southern region of Puglia the reopening date is 24 September.

Photo La Repubblica

RELATED ARTICLES

What happens when a child gets sick at school this fall?
Coronavirus in Italy

What happens when a child gets sick at school this fall?

Covid-19: Italy reopens schools as 13,000 staff test positive
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy reopens schools as 13,000 staff test positive

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: rapid tests for all passengers on Rome-Milan flights

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's new rapid saliva test gives result in 3 minutes

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private American school in Rome

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: No Mask protest against covid-19 rules

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Student tests positive at private school in Rome

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Covid-19 deniers to march in Rome

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection
Coronavirus in Italy

Berlusconi hospitalized due to covid-19 infection

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: 7 out of 10 parents worried about return to school

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy’s schools could face teacher shortage

Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for covid-19.
Coronavirus in Italy

Silvio Berlusconi tested positive for covid-19.

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome airport offers drive-in tests
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Rome airport offers drive-in tests

Covid-19: Italy's schools reopen with new rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's schools reopen with new rules

Covid-19 in Italy: Reopening schools priority says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 in Italy: Reopening schools priority says Conte