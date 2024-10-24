18 C




News Tourism

Julia: Rome unveils new virtual guide for Jubilee 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome hopes new AI guide will create "a quiet revolution" in how people experience the city.

Microsoft has unveiled Julia, a new Artificial Intelligence-based virtual assistant designed to help the 35 million visitors expected in Rome for the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025.

The virtual guide, which was developed in collaboration with OpenAI and the city of Rome, will be accessible via digital channels such as WhatsApp and all main messaging channels.

Julia was created with the aim of making tourist information more accessible as well as promoting lesser-known destinations and easing congestion around the most popular sites, in what Rome hopes will lead to "a quiet revolution in how people experience the city".

Users will be able to ask about visiting information for cultural heritage sites, the best routes to take and tips about hotels, museums, public transport and restaurants, with a wide range of data provided directly by "local operators and accredited external sources", the city said.

The AI virtual assistant is the brainchild of Roman economist and tourism expert Antonio Preiti who describes Julia as "a personal advisor that you have in your pocket".

Preiti says that Julia is designed to combat overtourism and the “click bait” approach of the internet which, he claims, "reinforces crowd pressure" on famous tourist attractions such as the Colosseum, the Pantheon and the Vatican.

Describing it as "a really dangerous circle", Preiti says the internet convinces tourists that "the Colosseum is the only thing. In this city, you may find many, many, very, very interesting things. It’s not just the Colosseum.”

As for the name, Preiti said Julia was chosen because it is common across many languages and also has a deep connection to the history of Rome, with the daughters of Julius Caesar and Augustus both called Giulia.

The multilingual guide, which will be available soon, was presented in the capital on Wednesday by Microsoft CEO and chairman Satya Nadella and Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri.

“We are among the first in the world to make a tool with such innovative features available to millions of citizens and tourists" - Gualtieri said - "Julia is a reliable virtual guide, complete with all the useful information to move around, discover and enjoy this immense heritage in a creative way."

 
