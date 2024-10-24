Is Language Affecting Your Italian Vacation?

While studying abroad in Rome, the language I speak seems to act as a filter, changing how people respond to me and perceive me. Gracias and grazie, por favor and per favore—many Spanish words are similar to Italian. I feel more comfortable speaking Spanish than English, and apparently, this has influenced the way I’ve been welcomed in Italy.

I first noticed this when I got into a taxi with my American friend in Testaccio. She greeted the driver with a friendly "Good morning, sir," but didn’t get a response. While in the car, my mom called me, and I picked up speaking Spanish. When I ended the call, the driver looked at me and smiled, followed by, "Di dove sei?" When I said Peru, he smiled again, and his attitude toward us changed completely.

After this encounter, I began to realize the preference many Italians have for people who speak Romance languages. Whether I was ordering food with my American friends, shopping by myself, or navigating through a busy crowd—words like permiso and permesso—highlighted the similarities in the languages.

Other Hispanic friends have experienced the same. My friend Ana from Mexico was once charged 2 euros more when she ordered coffee at a bar in Trastevere, but when she complained in Spanish, they refunded the difference and apologized instantly. Other friends from Mexico agreed with me and Ana during a conversation, saying that they feel safer in Rome than in America. "They appreciate it so much when you try to learn Italian," said my friend Karla.

My theory that there is a preference for Spanish speakers over Americans was confirmed when I asked my friend from Brooklyn, Valerie, about her experience in Rome, as she doesn’t speak Italian. "I was on my way to Florence last weekend, and I had the wrong train ticket, so I didn’t have a seat. I asked a woman with her bags on the empty seat next to her if anyone was sitting there. She asked to see my ticket. Since she didn’t speak much English, I couldn’t explain that I’d bought the wrong one. For some reason, she didn’t want me to sit next to her, so I had to stand for the rest of the ride."

I’ve heard many other stories of Italians being rude to Americans, especially on public transportation. My classmate Zyon got into an argument with an ATAC worker when he was fined for not validating his bus ticket, and he couldn’t explain that he didn’t know how.

These experiences made me reflect and come up with some theories. Who’s at fault?

My best friend from college, Giovanna from Positano, told me that growing up in a place overwhelmed by tourism like the Amalfi Coast gave her a certain view of American tourists. "I don’t blame the people in Rome. They live in a very historical place that also happens to be the capital. Of course, they’re fed up! Growing up, summer was annoying; the beaches were full of tourists and garbage, and prices have increased tremendously over the years," she explained.

One possible reason for this preference could be that many Americans, especially students, come to Rome with little knowledge of Italian. Since English is widely spoken globally, they expect communication won’t be a barrier. I’ve noticed this back home in Lima, another popular tourist destination. The lack of effort to learn even basic local words can come across as disrespectful to locals. I’ve often been frustrated by tourists in Peru who couldn’t communicate but didn’t make the effort to learn a simple "Hola!"

Another reason could be the cultural similarities between Hispanics and Italians, beyond language. For instance, both cultures have long, social dinners, emphasizing food and conversation. Greetings with kisses on the cheek and warm expressions are also shared. These cultural parallels create a natural connection between Italians and Hispanics. Growing up in Latin America, we’re used to similar social dynamics, which may make it easier to adapt to Italian cities.

Ultimately, how we’re perceived in a foreign country goes beyond the language we speak. It’s shaped by cultural cues, shared experiences, and unconscious expectations. My time in Rome has shown me that language can be a bridge or a barrier, influencing even the smallest interactions. While Italians might respond more warmly to those with cultural and linguistic similarities, it’s a reminder that making an effort to understand and respect local culture can make a big difference. The key to feeling welcomed might not just be the language you speak but how open you are to connecting with locals and their traditions.