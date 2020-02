On the southern shore of the Sorrentino Peninsula, the Amalfi Coast stretches from the Gulf of Naples to the Gulf of Salerno.

Amalfi

Atrani

th

Cetara

Conca dei Marini

Furore

Maiori

th

th

Minori

st

Positano

th

th

Praiano

Ravello

Scala

Tramonti

Vietri sul Mare

th

Here, the land is recognized for its towering mountains and pebbly shores that are connected to each other by a maze of narrow alleys and steep stairs. Composed ofand various sun-kissed beaches that overlook the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean Sea, the Amalfi Coast has been recognized as aby UNESCO. Located at the mouth of theis the town of Amalfi. The village that gives the coast its name. With a long history of politics and trade, Amalfi is known for being theof Italy and, for a long time, claimed a monopoly on trade with the East. Composed of white houses that cling to the rocks on which it was built, the town is connected by narrow pathways and stairways. The grandtowers over the town’s main square, and situated next to the church is the bell-tower, designed to mimic the Arab-Norman style. A short walk from the church and bell-tower is the, a white building marked by its narrow arches that line every wall. In the middle of the Cloister of Paradise is a small garden supporting large palm trees that tower above the building itself. However, these trees are short in comparison to the tower that marks the entrance of the Cloister of Paradise. Founded in 1969 by Nicola Milano, thecan also be located in the town of Amalfi. The museum was once an ancient medieval paper-mill that now displays manuscripts, incisions, posters, documents and a specialized library. Situated at the opening of theis the town of Atrani. This town has been described as a “natural amphitheater on the sea” and offers a relaxing visit away from typical tourist traps. Atrani’s main square sits close to the beach. The 10centruy Church ofwas once used as the location were the investiture of the Doges took place. The church provides an historical and spiritual experience for visitors. Known for creating culinary specialties like, the town of Cetara is a. Built around the town’s main church dedicated to, Cetara continues to be an active fishing port, focusing on the capture and storage of tuna and anchovies. Seen as a natural balcony that overlooks the sea,provides a stunning view of the Mediterranean, as well as the surrounding vegetation. Most terraced gardens support the growth of the “Sfusato Amalfitano”. Here, theclings to the steep, rocky cliffs that compose the town’s landscape. According to local lore, the monastery is home to the preparation of the sfogliatella Santa Rosa, a hard pastry filled with cream and sometimes fruit. Characterized as being the home of the, a deep scar in the rock that has been carved out by the, is the town of Furore. Also known as “,” Furore is known by its scattered villages that are surrounded by terraced vineyards. Due to the “en plain air” murals that decorate the white washed houses, Furore has also earned the nickname “.” The town especially attracts visitors towards the end of June and beginning of July, when it hosts the MarMeeting –, a competition that takes place annually on the The ancientis now known as the town of Maiori. Characterized by its wide promenade that separates theon its east side and marina andon its west side, the town of Maiori became neo-realist director, after World War II. In the center of town, ancient vaulted houses represent the first settlements of this coastal town. Here, ancient history meets the mid-18century, with Neoclassical buildings that stand in harmony with the homes of the foregone past. The Maiori town center is built around the, a castle that once served as a bulwark and refuge for the town’s population against attacks by the Lombardy outlaws and Barbary pirates. Thecan akso be found along the SS. 163 “Amalfitana,” in the town of Maiori. The 10centruy church is held up on foundations that were dug into the rocky landscape. Originally built as a church, the Abbey of Santa Maria de Olearia gradually grew into a monastery. After years of multiple additions and construction, the church now holds three different chapels that are stacked on top of each other. The town of Minori was once an ancient village called. It is known for its culinary specialties, such as continuing a long tradition in the production of. The town also plays an important role in the. This lemon is grown in orchards surrounding the town and lining the coast. Amongst the lush greenery are hidden treasures, such as the ruins of the 1centruy Roman villa, the Creating abuilt into the mountain, Positano is known for its whitewashed houses and narrow stair cases that have attracted international artists following World War II. Most of the town’s buildings were designed in the 19and 20centuries and follow the typical Mediterranean architectural style. The picturesque landscape views the, three solitary islands off of the Positano shores. These islands were once recognized in, such as, for being the home of the’, bird like creatures with human faces that would lure passing ships into crashing with their hypnotizing song. Positano’s main church is also featured on most postcards and can be recognized by its tiled dome. The town is also. Here, common goods would include hand-made leather sandals, as well as “,” or Positano Fashion, characterized by cotton and linen clothing. Far from the reaches of mass tourism, the Praiano town is typical of most towns located on the Amalfi Coast. Here,guide visitors and locals, alike, through the town’s vegetation and gardens directly to the beach. As the sun begins its descent from the sky, Praiano is the best place to view the purple sun as it vanishes behind the Praised inby the Italian poet, the town of Ravello is known for its, ancient palaces and noble mansions, along with contemporary buildings like the. This complex and picturesque landscape can be seen as an inspirational setting for artists and has attracted them for years. One artist that was inspired by this landscape is, who based his magical gardens of. Ravello is also home to one of thechanges theme with each passing year and invites musicians from all disciplines. Set in a dense grove of chestnut trees is thelocated in the Amalfi Coast, Scala. It is thethe founder of the. Scala’s rich history is preserved in its quite serenity, with historical monuments scattered around the town. One of these monuments being the ruins of the, which is the largest cathedral in theThe church looks over the, a hillside district that makes up part of the town. Restorations of the Basilica of Saint Eustachio have preserved the church’s apses, frescoes and skillful marble work. Surrounded by the, the town of Tramonti is a, known for its lush vineyards and chestnut trees. This town is particularly known for its local cuisine and culinary traditions that date back to the Middle Ages. The, known as Tintore Wine. Local dairy products are also particularly popular, as well as Tramonti’s bread and pizza. The pizza is typically prepared in rural ovens with rye, barley flour and seasonings, such as lard and spices. When traveling from Salerno, the town of Vietri sul Mare is the. In mythological tales, the town was founded by the Greek hero, on his search for theIn modern times, Vietri sul Mare is known for playing an important role in the production of, a role that has dated back to the 15century. Some of these ceramic pieces are displayed in the, housed in the. The tower belongs to, a house designed by Paolo Soleri in the Neoclassical style.