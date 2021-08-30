Where do I need to show the Green Pass in Italy?

Italy tightens its covid 'Green Pass' rules again on 1 September, this time affecting transport and education. Here's what you need to know.

Italy will once again expand the scope of its Green Pass - the certificate showing that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - with the new rules taking effect on 1 September.

So where and when will the Green Pass - or its equivalent certificate for those visiting Italy - be required? Here are the main points.

From 1 September the Green Pass will be required to board:

airplanes serving domestic and international destinations

inter-regional ships and ferries (with the exception of Strait of Messina ferry services)

Intercity and high-speed trains

long-distance buses passing through more than two regions

charter buses

The Green Pass will not be required to travel on buses, trams and subways on local public transport networks, or on regional trains.

In addition to the new rules affecting transport, the Green Pass will become mandatory for teachers and school staff, as well as university staff and students, from 1 September.

School and university employees who fail to comply with the new measures risk penalties similar to the system already in place for doctors and nurses, the government has warned.

After five days of being off work due to not having the Green Pass, employees' absence will be regarded as "unjustified", leading to the suspension of their employment and pay.

Italy's Green Pass, or certificazione verde, was first introduced in June and was originally used mainly for travel within the EU and to facilitate access to large events such as weddings or to visit nursing homes.

However on 6 August the scope of the Green Pass, which does not apply to childen under the age of 12, was expanded and is now required for:

dining indoors in restaurants

cinemas, theatres, events and sporting competitions

museums, cultural venues and archaeological sites

gyms, swimming pools, spas, amusement parks, leisure centres, gaming halls and casinos

conferences and trade fairs

The Green Pass, which is the source of continued protests in Italy , is not required for consuming food or drink at tables outdoors or drinking a coffee while standing at the bar.

see our guide while for extensive information (in Italian) about the Green Pass see the For details (in English) about how the Green Pass workswhile for extensive information (in Italian) about the Green Pass see the Certificazione Verde website

For those who still need assistance, there is a call centre, tel. 800 91 24 91 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and an email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see health ministry website

Photo credit: Angelo Cordeschi / Shutterstock.com.