Where do I need to show the Green Pass in Italy?

Italy tightens its covid 'Green Pass' rules again on 1 September, this time affecting transport and education. Here's what you need to know.

Italy will once again expand the scope of its Green Pass - the certificate showing that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - with the new rules taking effect on 1 September.

So where and when will the Green Pass - or its equivalent certificate for those visiting Italy - be required? Here are the main points.

From 1 September the Green Pass will be required to board:

  • airplanes serving domestic and international destinations
  • inter-regional ships and ferries (with the exception of Strait of Messina ferry services)
  • Intercity and high-speed trains
  • long-distance buses passing through more than two regions
  • charter buses

The Green Pass will not be required to travel on buses, trams and subways on local public transport networks, or on regional trains.

In addition to the new rules affecting transport, the Green Pass will become mandatory for teachers and school staff, as well as university staff and students, from 1 September.

School and university employees who fail to comply with the new measures risk penalties similar to the system already in place for doctors and nurses, the government has warned.

After five days of being off work due to not having the Green Pass, employees' absence will be regarded as "unjustified", leading to the suspension of their employment and pay.

Italy's Green Pass, or certificazione verde, was first introduced in June and was originally used mainly for travel within the EU and to facilitate access to large events such as weddings or to visit nursing homes.

However on 6 August the scope of the Green Pass, which does not apply to childen under the age of 12, was expanded and is now required for:
  • dining indoors in restaurants
  • cinemas, theatres, events and sporting competitions
  • museums, cultural venues and archaeological sites
  • gyms, swimming pools, spas, amusement parks, leisure centres, gaming halls and casinos
  • conferences and trade fairs 

The Green Pass, which is the source of continued protests in Italy, is not required for consuming food or drink at tables outdoors or drinking a coffee while standing at the bar.

For details (in English) about how the Green Pass works see our guide while for extensive information (in Italian) about the Green Pass see the Certificazione Verde website.

For those who still need assistance, there is a call centre, tel. 800 91 24 91 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and an email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see health ministry website.

Photo credit: Angelo Cordeschi / Shutterstock.com.

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy covid Green Pass protests at train stations
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy covid Green Pass protests at train stations

Italy to scrap covid-19 quarantine for vaccinated travellers from UK
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to scrap covid-19 quarantine for vaccinated travellers from UK

Green Pass: Italy brings back bus conductors to check covid rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: Italy brings back bus conductors to check covid rules

Italy covid Green Pass rules change on 1 September
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy covid Green Pass rules change on 1 September

Covid: Italy on track to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by end of September
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy on track to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by end of September

Italy's president says getting covid-19 vaccine a 'duty'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's president says getting covid-19 vaccine a 'duty'

How to convert your foreign vaccine certificate in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

How to convert your foreign vaccine certificate in Italy

Pope says covid-19 vaccination 'act of love'
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope says covid-19 vaccination 'act of love'

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works

Italy Green Pass: Rome police to carry out checks on coast over holiday weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Rome police to carry out checks on coast over holiday weekend

Italy Green Pass: Turin factory workers take strike action
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Turin factory workers take strike action

Italy to open covid vaccinations for 12 to 18 year olds without booking
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to open covid vaccinations for 12 to 18 year olds without booking

Italy Green Pass: Bars to ask for ID but only in cases of suspect certs
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Bars to ask for ID but only in cases of suspect certs

Italy Green Pass: New rules for bars and restaurants
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: New rules for bars and restaurants

Italy Green Pass: 20 million digital covid certs claimed in 3 days
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: 20 million digital covid certs claimed in 3 days