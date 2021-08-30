Italy covid Green Pass protests at train stations

Green Pass demonstrations planned in train stations across Italy on Wednesday.

Protests against Italy's covid Green Pass are planned in 54 train stations across the country on 1 September, the day that new travel rules come into force.

From 1 September, the Green Pass - which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - will be required to board airplanes, Intercity and high-speed trains, long-distance buses and inter-regional ferries.

Demonstrators are planning to 'blockade' stations the day the new rules take effect, with rallies being organised all over Italy via Telegram and word of mouth, reports news agency ANSA.

"They won't let us leave by train without a slavery passport? Then no one will leave", reads the Telegram chat titled 'Basta dittatura' (Enough dictatorship).

The planned protests come amid renewed opposition to the Green Pass which is currently required to dine indoors in restaurants as well as providing access to a wide range of cultural, leisure and social activities.

Demonstrations took place over the weekend in Milan and Rome where Antonella Alba, a journalist from state broadcaster RAI, was physically attacked for wearing a mask.

Protesters in the rallies include members of the "No Vax" and "No Pass" movements, as well as the neo-fascist Forza Nuova group, all of whom are against covid vaccines and restrictions.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: luca pbl / Shutterstock.com.