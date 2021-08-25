Italy covid Green Pass rules change on 1 September

Where and when is the covid Green Pass cert required in Italy?

The scope of Italy's Green Pass, which shows that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19, will be expanded once again from 1 September.

Italy's Green Pass, which was first introduced in June and does not apply to children under 12, was originally used mainly for travel within the EU and to facilitate access to large events or nursing homes.

However since 6 August, the Green Pass (or the equivalent certificate recognised by Italian authorities), has been required for:

  • dining indoors in restaurants
  • theatres, cinemas, events and sporting competitions
  • museums, archaeological sites and cultural venues
  • swimming pools, gyms, spas and wellness centres, theme parks, recreational and leisure centres, gaming halls and casinos
  • trade fairs, conferences and meetings

The Green Pass is not required for consuming food or drink at tables outdoors or drinking a coffee while standing at the bar.

From 1 September, the scope of the Green Pass (or its equivalent certificate for those visiting Italy), will be widened further, this time with regard to transport and education.

The Green Pass will be required to board:

  • airplanes serving domestic and international destinations
  • interregional ships and ferries (except for the Strait of Messina ferry services)
  • Intercity and High Speed trains
  • long-distance buses passing through more than two regions
  • charter buses

The Green Pass will not be mandatory for buses, trams and subways on local public transport networks, or for regional trains.

In addition, the Green Pass will become mandatory for teachers and school staff, as well as staff and students of universities, from 1 September.

There will be penalties for school and university employees who fail to comply with the new measures - the government has warned - similar to the system already in place for doctors and nurses.

After five days off work due to not having the Green Pass, employees' absence will be regarded as "unjustified", leading to the suspension of their employment and pay.

For details (in English) about how the Green Pass works see our guide while for extensive information (in Italian) about the Green Pass see the Certificazione Verde website.

For those who still need assistance, there is a call centre, tel. 800 91 24 91 (open daily 08.00-20.00) and an email address cittadini@dgc.gov.it.

For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see health ministry website.

Photo credit: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75433
Previous article ITA: Tickets go on sale for Italy's new national airline

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid: Italy on track to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by end of September
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: Italy on track to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by end of September

Italy's president says getting covid-19 vaccine a 'duty'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's president says getting covid-19 vaccine a 'duty'

How to convert your foreign vaccine certificate in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

How to convert your foreign vaccine certificate in Italy

Pope says covid-19 vaccination 'act of love'
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope says covid-19 vaccination 'act of love'

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works
Coronavirus in Italy

Green Pass: How to get Italy's digital covid cert and how it works

Italy Green Pass: Rome police to carry out checks on coast over holiday weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Rome police to carry out checks on coast over holiday weekend

Italy Green Pass: Turin factory workers take strike action
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Turin factory workers take strike action

Italy to open covid vaccinations for 12 to 18 year olds without booking
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to open covid vaccinations for 12 to 18 year olds without booking

Italy Green Pass: Bars to ask for ID but only in cases of suspect certs
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: Bars to ask for ID but only in cases of suspect certs

Italy Green Pass: New rules for bars and restaurants
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: New rules for bars and restaurants

Italy Green Pass: 20 million digital covid certs claimed in 3 days
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass: 20 million digital covid certs claimed in 3 days

Pope gets Green Pass as Vatican adapts to digital covid cert
Coronavirus in Italy

Pope gets Green Pass as Vatican adapts to digital covid cert

Italy: Pompeii offers free covid tests to visitors with no Green Pass
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Pompeii offers free covid tests to visitors with no Green Pass

Italy rolls out new covid Green Pass rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rolls out new covid Green Pass rules

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy makes covid Green Pass mandatory for teachers