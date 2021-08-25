Green Pass: Italy brings back bus conductors to check covid rules
New covid Green Pass rules come into effect on 1 September.
Italy's public transport networks will soon see a return of conductors who, in addition to inspecting tickets, will ensure that commuters are complying with covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks.
The news was announced on Tuesday by transport minister Enrico Giovannini, as Italy prepares to expand its Green Pass rules on board domestic planes, ferries, inter-regional trains and long-distance buses.
The minister said that enforcing the covid protocols is "crucial" and that checks would be carried out both on board transport vehicles and "on the ground" at stops.
The ticket inspectors would also be tasked with ensuring that travellers are 'socially distanced' and that buses are travelling at no more than 80 per cent capacity, the maximum under Italy's covid regulations.
For official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see health ministry website.
Photo Il Messaggero
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Creative Fun English Teacher PT Afternoons
Required, passionate MT or equivalent teacher, who loves teaching children from 5 to 18. Mid September start. Send CV and cover letter.
Creative freelancer/libero professionista creativo
Looking for a job in Rome in the following sectors: media, computer graphics, art, intercultural communication, tourist services, advertising, interpretation or related. Fluent in...
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse
Piazza Bologna - super bright 2-bedroom penthouse Via Livorno - We have a splendid penthouse on the 6th and top floor of an elegant residential building with concierge service. Th...
SAN GIOVANNI - VIA A. PROVANA - DISPONIBILE
San Giovanni - Next to Villa Wolkonsky San Giovanni - Right next to Villa Wolkonsky - the British Ambassador's residency and tram lines and 5-minutes from Metro A line stops Manzo...