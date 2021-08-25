Green Pass: Italy brings back bus conductors to check covid rules

New covid Green Pass rules come into effect on 1 September.

Italy's public transport networks will soon see a return of conductors who, in addition to inspecting tickets, will ensure that commuters are complying with covid-19 protocols such as wearing masks.

The news was announced on Tuesday by transport minister Enrico Giovannini, as Italy prepares to expand its Green Pass rules on board domestic planes, ferries, inter-regional trains and long-distance buses.

The minister said that enforcing the covid protocols is "crucial" and that checks would be carried out both on board transport vehicles and "on the ground" at stops.

The ticket inspectors would also be tasked with ensuring that travellers are 'socially distanced' and that buses are travelling at no more than 80 per cent capacity, the maximum under Italy's covid regulations.

