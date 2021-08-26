Italy steps closer to euthanasia referendum

750,000 people in Italy sign petition to legalise euthanasia.

Right-to-die activists in Italy have secured more than 750,000 signatures in a petition calling for a referendum to decriminalise euthanasia.

The signatures - over 500,000 gathered in person and more than 250,000 online via Italy's digital identity system SPID - are well in excess of the half a million threshold required to trigger a public vote.

Campaigners have now reached their stated goal of obtaining 750,000 names by 30 September but say the petition will continue, "to send an even clearer and stronger message to the institutions and to the whole country."

What is the petition calling for?

The petition, which began in June, calls for a referendum to abolish a clause in a 1930 law that punishes the homicide of a consenting person with up to 15 years in jail.

Assisted suicide is a divisive issue in Italy and faces strong opposition from conservative politicians and the Vatican which condemns it as "an intrinsically evil act."

However Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza, of the left-wing LeU group, says he is in favour of a parliamentary debate on the matter.

RELATED ARTICLES

Gemelli Hospital in Rome rated best in Italy
Health

Gemelli Hospital in Rome rated best in Italy

Death in Italy: Taffo, Italy's hilarious funeral service
Health

Death in Italy: Taffo, Italy's hilarious funeral service

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy
Health

How to visit Rome's oldest pharmacy

Italy: Doctors perform surgery on boy as piano played live in operating theatre
Health

Italy: Doctors perform surgery on boy as piano played live in operating theatre

Italy: Police use Lamborghini to transport kidney in record time
Health

Italy: Police use Lamborghini to transport kidney in record time

Rome: Give blood before going on summer holidays
Health

Rome: Give blood before going on summer holidays

Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head
Health

Rome doctors separate Siamese twins joined at head

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant
Health

Italy: girl regains hearing with 3D-printed middle ear implant

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation
Health

Italy: woman makes stuffed olives during brain operation

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'
Health

Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'

A guide to the Italian Health care system and how it works
Health

A guide to the Italian Health care system and how it works

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause
Health

Italy honours its doctors with midday applause

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic
Health

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case
Health

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome
Health

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome