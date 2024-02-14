12.9 C
News Health

Rome's Fiumicino airport on alert for Dengue fever

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Fiumicino disinfects planes as part of anti-Dengue fever campaign.

Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport, better known as Fiumicino, has increased measures aimed at preventing the spread of Dengue fever amid a global surge.

The measures include extra controls and sanitisation and the disinfection of incoming aircraft from countries where there is a "frequent and continuous risk" of contracting Dengue fever, state broadcaster RAI reports.

The move is in response to a global increase in Dengue cases, particularly in Brazil and Argentina, and follows an order from the director general of Dengue prevention at the Italian health ministry, Francesco Vaia.

A mosquito-borne disease that occurs in tropical and subtropical countries, Dengue fever cases are most commonly asymptomatic or result in mild febrile illness, according to the World Health Organization, however more severe cases can involve shock, severe bleeding or severe organ impairment.

