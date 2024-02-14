Italian farmers to stage protest at Circus Maximus in Rome

Farmers from across Italy set to show up for Rome protest on Thursday.

Thousands of Italian farmers protesting against EU and Italian agricultural policies are set to demonstrate at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Thursday 15 February.

In recent weeks farmers have caused widespread disruption to traffic across Italy, in parallel to protests in other European countries, by driving convoys of tractors along main roads and into city centres.

Rome authorities have granted permission for a maximum of 10 tractors at the Circus Maximus protest on Thursday, with traffic restrictions in place from early morning.

#Mobilità: giovedì 15 febbraio manifestazione degli agricoltori in zona #CircoMassimo.



Dalle ore 8 divieti di sosta in alcuni tratti di strada e deviazioni delle linee bus 81, 118, 160, 628, 715.



Info https://t.co/lZPwAhwV7J pic.twitter.com/MJx0GzFQX2— Roma (@Roma) February 14, 2024

The estimated number of people expected to attend the Circus Maximus demonstration ranges from 5,000 to 20,000, according to Italian media reports.

The farmers are protesting over a range of issues including falling prices, rising costs, taxes and the impact of EU green regulations and free-trade policies.