12.9 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 14 February 2024
Italy's news in English
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
JCU 1920x116
Castelli H1 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italian farmers to stage protest at Circus Maximus in Rome
News Food and Agriculture

Italian farmers to stage protest at Circus Maximus in Rome

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Farmers from across Italy set to show up for Rome protest on Thursday.

Thousands of Italian farmers protesting against EU and Italian agricultural policies are set to demonstrate at the Circus Maximus in Rome on Thursday 15 February.

In recent weeks farmers have caused widespread disruption to traffic across Italy, in parallel to protests in other European countries, by driving convoys of tractors along main roads and into city centres.

Rome authorities have granted permission for a maximum of 10 tractors at the Circus Maximus protest on Thursday, with traffic restrictions in place from early morning.

The estimated number of people expected to attend the Circus Maximus demonstration ranges from 5,000 to 20,000, according to Italian media reports.

The farmers are protesting over a range of issues including falling prices, rising costs, taxes and the impact of EU green regulations and free-trade policies.

Marymount - International School Rome
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
JCU 1400x360

More like this
Related

Food and Agriculture

Top 10 food markets in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Food and Agriculture

Italian farmers to take tractor protests to Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Food and Agriculture

Italy bans hunting in regions hit by African swine fever

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Food and Agriculture

Italy hit by pork export bans over African swine fever

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Food and Agriculture

World Food Day 2020: Rome's FAO celebrates 75 years

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Food and Agriculture

Nutella-filled biscuits go on sale in Italy

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Food and Agriculture

Rome's oldest restaurant wants world title

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Food and Agriculture

Rome makes world record for biggest pizza party

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -