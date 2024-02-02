Italian farmers to take tractor protests to Rome

Thousands of farmers from across Italy set to show up for Rome protest.

Italian farmers protesting against EU agricultural policies will demonstrate in Rome in the coming days, the leader of the tractor protests in Italy Danilo Calvani told news agency ANSA on Friday.

Details of the protest have yet to be announced, however Calvani said that "thousands [of farmers] from all over Italy" are expected to show up in the Italian capital.

"There won't be any blockades, but there will certainly be inconvenience" - Calvani told ANSA - "The government is not listening to us and the unions no longer represent us."

Calvani said that farmers would begin to gather their tractors outside Rome in the days ahead before holding a demonstration - without vehicles - in the city.

Farmers have held caused widespread disruption to traffic across Italy in recent days, following protests in other European countries, with high-profile demonstrations taking place outside the European Parliament in Brussels on Thursday.

Farmers in Europe are protesting over a range of issues including falling prices, rising costs, taxes and the impact of EU green regulations and free-trade policies.