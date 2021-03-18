Top 10 food markets in Rome

Rome's best and most famous farmer's markets.

Rome has numerous markets selling fresh, locally-produced food. Some are open daily, some only at weekends. Below is a list of ten of the best markets, in various areas of the city.

Biomercato alla Città dell’Altra Economia

The BioMercato farmer’s market is held at the Città dell’Altra Economia complex in Testaccio every Sunday from 09.00 until dusk. The market offers organic food products from the Lazio region and allows customers to speak directly to the farmers and food producers. There is also a SpazioBio organic supermarket, the Café Boario and the Stazione di Posta restaurant all of which are open on Sundays, and during the week except Monday. Largo Dino Frisullo, tel. 065740174, website.

Biomercato della Città dell'Altra Economia

Campagna Amica del Circo Massimo

This farmers’ market takes place at weekends beside Circo Massimo. Food producers and farmers from the Lazio region sell their locally-produced fresh foods including cheeses, olive oil, cured meats, honey, wine, sausages and truffles. There are often children’s activities and food tastings, and visitors can also have lunch at the market, selecting the ingredients of their choice. Sat 09.00-18.00, Sun 09.00-16.00. Closed Sun in July, all August. Via di S. Teodoro 74, tel. 06489931, Facebook page.

Campagna Amica

Campo de' Fiori

The popular market at Campo de’ Fiori takes place under the statue of Giordano Bruno, and dates back to the 1800s. It features a large range of fruit, vegetables and spices, as well an increasing amount of tourist souvenirs and general household ware. Open Mon-Sat 06.00-14.00, closed Sun. Piazza Campo De' Fiori.

Campo de' Fiori

Farmer's Market Garbatella

In addition to fruit and veg, this weekend farmer's market offers pastries, sauces, fruit juices, cakes, honey and jam, all produced in Lazio. Located in the Garbatella district, the market is also known for its fresh fish and seafood from Terracina south of Rome. Sat 08.30-18.00, Sun 08.30-14.30. Via Francesco Passino 22, tel. 0651605073, Facebook page.

Farmer's Market Garbatella

Nuovo Mercato Esquilino

Located near Termini station, this market is probably the best place in Rome to purchase hard-to-find exotic herbs and spices. The Nuovo Mercato Esquilino offers a huge range of ethnic food including vegetables, spices, olives, cheese, meat and fish. There are also reasonable prices at the market which has entrances on Via Principe Amedeo, Via Mamiani, Via Turati and Via Lamarmora. Mon-Sat 05.00 alle 15.00. Via Principe Amedeo 184.

Nuovo Mercato Esquilino

Nuovo Mercato Trionfale

Rome’s largest street market, the Mercato Trionfale, has over 270 stalls, divided into sections for fruit, vegetables, meat and fish. The market also sells dried foods, nuts, eggs, cheese, jam and honey, as well as having a haberdashery element, with household items and childrens’ toys. Mon, Wed, Thurs, Sat 07.00-14.00. Tues, Fri 07.00-19.00. Via Andrea Doria 3 (Via Tunisi).

Nuovo Mercato Trionfale

Mercato dell’Unità

This fruit and veg market is housed in a neo-classical building about half-way along the stylish shopping street Via Cola di Rienzo, in the Prati district. Unlike most other markets which pack up by early afternoon, this covered market stays open until late. Its other boast is that it has underground parking. Mon-Sat 07.00-20.00. Piazza dell'Unità 53.

Mercato dell'Unità

Mercato S. Silverio

Busy medium-sized market located just off Via Gregorio VII, near St Peter's, selling fresh produce mainly from the hinterlands of Rome. On offer is a decent selection of fruit and veg, fish, meat and cheeses of all kinds, as well as clothes. Open Mon-Sat mornings.

Mercato S. Silverio

Testaccio Market

The market at Testaccio is located in large, modern premises near MACRO Testaccio between Via Alessandro Volta, Via Galvani, Via Ghiberti and Via Beniamino Franklin. The covered area is lined with butchers, fishmongers and grocers selling an array of meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, as well as more unusual items such as artisan doughnuts and organic wine. Mon-Sat 07.00-15.00. Sun closed. Via Beniamino Franklin 12.

Testaccio market

Storico Mercato Delle Coppelle

This small but picturesque street market is located in the historic centre, near the Pantheon. It offers fruit, vegetables and flowers each morning (with the exception of Sunday) from 07.00-13.00. Piazza delle Coppelle.