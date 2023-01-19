11.7 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 19 January 2023
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rugby: Rome's Capitoline Museums free for Six Nations ticket holders
News Sport

Rugby: Rome's Capitoline Museums free for Six Nations ticket holders

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Guinness Six Nations Rugby returns to Rome.

Rome's Capitoline Museums will offer free admission to Six Nations Rugby ticket holders during the weekends that the three Italy games in the 2023 tournament are being played in the capital.

The offer grants free admission to two people for each ticket holder, with rugby fans entering the Capitoline Museums for free simply by showing their Six Nations tickets.

The "Rugby and Culture" initiative is the result of a collaboration between the city and Italy's rugby federation, in an effort to promote Rome's rich cultural heritage to visiting rugby fans.

A jewel in the crown of Rome's municipal museum network, the Capitoline Museums house one of Italy's finest collections of classical sculpture as well as paintings by masters including Caravaggio.

Italy will play three home games in the 2023 edition of the annual Six Nations rugby union championship which kicks off on 4 February and end on 18 March.

The Azzurri will face defending champions France on 5 February, followed by Ireland on 25 February and Wales on 11 March, with all three matches being played in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Italy will also play two away games, against England at Twickenham on 14 February and Scotland at Murrayfield on 18 March.

For full details about the Six Nations matches in Rome, see the Federazione Italiana Rugby website.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.

Aur 724x450
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
AUR 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Ambrit 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

Sport

Roma into Italian Cup quarters and potential Napoli clash

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italy's gymnastics technical director suspended after bullying claims

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Brawling football fans block Italy's A1 highway

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italian football great Gianluca Vialli dies

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Italian football to hold minute's silence for Pele

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Drug trafficking scandal leads to resignation of Italian referees' chief

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Sport

Rugby: Italy to host three Six Nations 2023 games in Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

In Italy, Naples erupts with joy over Argentina’s World Cup win

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -