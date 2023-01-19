Rugby: Rome's Capitoline Museums free for Six Nations ticket holders

Guinness Six Nations Rugby returns to Rome.

Rome's Capitoline Museums will offer free admission to Six Nations Rugby ticket holders during the weekends that the three Italy games in the 2023 tournament are being played in the capital.

The offer grants free admission to two people for each ticket holder, with rugby fans entering the Capitoline Museums for free simply by showing their Six Nations tickets.

The "Rugby and Culture" initiative is the result of a collaboration between the city and Italy's rugby federation, in an effort to promote Rome's rich cultural heritage to visiting rugby fans.

A febbraio e marzo il #SeiNazioni di #rugby allo stadio Olimpico. L'Italia sfiderà Francia, Irlanda e Galles.



Con i biglietti delle gare sarà possibile accedere gratuitamente ai Musei Capitolini.



https://t.co/uDKzdu7wHz#insieme #rugbypassioneitaliana @Federugby pic.twitter.com/jdbHWZBF99 — Roma (@Roma) January 18, 2023

A jewel in the crown of Rome's municipal museum network, the Capitoline Museums house one of Italy's finest collections of classical sculpture as well as paintings by masters including Caravaggio.

Italy will play three home games in the 2023 edition of the annual Six Nations rugby union championship which kicks off on 4 February and end on 18 March.

The Azzurri will face defending champions France on 5 February, followed by Ireland on 25 February and Wales on 11 March, with all three matches being played in Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

Italy will also play two away games, against England at Twickenham on 14 February and Scotland at Murrayfield on 18 March.

For full details about the Six Nations matches in Rome, see the Federazione Italiana Rugby website.

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.