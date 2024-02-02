John Travolta to be guest at Italy's Sanremo Music Festival

Hollywood star returns to Sanremo after 18 years.

American actor John Travolta is to appear as a guest of the upcoming Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's most famous song contest, organisers said on Thursday.

Sanremo artistic director Amadeus said the star of Saturday Night Fever and Grease would appear on the evening of Wednesday 7 February, hailing Travolta as an "actor who got whole generations dancing".

Travolta, 69, appeared at Sanremo in 2006, famously giving actress and presenter Victoria Cabello a foot massage on stage.

News of Travolta's participation in the 74th edition of Sanremo, which takes place from 6-10 February, follows the announcement that Hollywood star Russell Crowe will appear at the festival on the Thursday night.

Italian tennis champion Jannik Sinner, fresh from his Australian Open triumph, made headlines this week for turning down an invitation to appear as a guest of Sanremo.

Italy's biggest showbiz event takes place at the Teatro Ariston in the town of Sanremo on the northwest Ligurian coast, with 30 artists battling it out over five nights.

The festival has been held every year since 1951, making it the world's longest-running annual televised music competition at a national level.

Photo credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com.