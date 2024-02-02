11.2 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 02 February 2024
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. John Travolta to be guest at Italy's Sanremo Music Festival
News Lifestyle

John Travolta to be guest at Italy's Sanremo Music Festival

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Hollywood star returns to Sanremo after 18 years.

American actor John Travolta is to appear as a guest of the upcoming Sanremo Music Festival, Italy's most famous song contest, organisers said on Thursday.

Sanremo artistic director Amadeus said the star of Saturday Night Fever and Grease would appear on the evening of Wednesday 7 February, hailing Travolta as an "actor who got whole generations dancing".

Travolta, 69, appeared at Sanremo in 2006, famously giving actress and presenter Victoria Cabello a foot massage on stage.

News of Travolta's participation in the 74th edition of Sanremo, which takes place from 6-10 February, follows the announcement that Hollywood star Russell Crowe will appear at the festival on the Thursday night.

Italian tennis champion Jannik Sinner, fresh from his Australian Open triumph, made headlines this week for turning down an invitation to appear as a guest of Sanremo.

Italy's biggest showbiz event takes place at the Teatro Ariston in the town of Sanremo on the northwest Ligurian coast, with 30 artists battling it out over five nights.

The festival has been held every year since 1951, making it the world's longest-running annual televised music competition at a national level.

Photo credit: DFree / Shutterstock.com.

Aur 724x450
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
FiR 320 x 480 H3

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages

More like this
Related

Lifestyle

Top things to do in Rome in February

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Prince Harry’s Spare is Italy’s best selling book in 2023

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italian tennis champion Sinner says no to Sanremo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Carnevale: a quick guide to Italy's best carnivals

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Italy pins Oscar hopes on Garrone movie Io Capitano

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Venice dedicates Carnevale 2024 to Marco Polo

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Battling graffiti in Rome's Trastevere quarter

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Lifestyle

Sanremo Music Festival: Italy’s most famous song contest

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -